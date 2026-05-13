5 New Features Coming To Android Auto In 2026

If your car has a nice big screen and a decent sound system, then you might want to be able to use it to watch high-quality video. Adding this feature to Android Auto has been a struggle for a while now, as it can't allow you to watch video while driving for obvious safety reasons. You used to need a third-party workaround to watch YouTube on Android Auto, but an official version of the feature is now finally on its way.

"For the first time in Android Auto, you'll be able to sit back, relax, and watch videos on apps like YouTube," says Kim. "Look for it in crisp 60fps full HD in supported cars later this year, starting with BMW, Ford, Genesis, Hyundai, Kia, Mahindra, Mercedes-Benz, Renault, Škoda, Tata and Volvo." It's unclear what this means in older or unsupported cars, however, and the announcement doesn't clarify if the feature will simply be available at a lower resolution or if it won't be available at all.

Android Auto tackles the safety issue in a unique way. Rather than shutting the video off altogether when the car is shifted out of Park, it instead transitions into an audio-only mode. This allows you to listen to things like video podcasts, news, and interviews, even when you need to keep your eyes on the road.

On top of this new feature, several media apps, including heavy-hitters like YouTube Music and Spotify, will be getting some visual updates that are designed to make them easier to see while driving.