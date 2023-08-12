How To Watch YouTube On Android Auto

Android Auto brings a lot of amazing features from your phone straight to your car's dash screen. Its primary functions are GPS and audio controls. You can even use split-screen mode to control both simultaneously, but did you know you can also use it to play YouTube videos on your dash? You can watch adorable cat videos and MrBeast's latest exploits in the comfort of your car. This gives you a significantly larger screen, allows you to take advantage of your car's stereo system, and makes it easy for multiple people to watch without holding your phone up the whole time.

To be clear, this should only be used in a parked vehicle. Your full focus should always be on the road when you are driving. It's dangerous, and not to mention illegal, to be watching videos on any screen while operating a vehicle. That said, there's no reason you can't enjoy an episode of "Hot Ones" while waiting to pick up a friend from out of town in the airport parking lot.

There isn't any official support for YouTube on Android Auto (for the obvious reasons above), but third-party apps can do it. This process doesn't require the user to jailbreak their phone or anything. You just have to follow a few steps to set it up.