How To Enable Split Screen On Android Auto

Android Auto allows you to take all the best applications on your Android smart device and place them right on your car's display, making it easy to control things like navigation, Google Assistant, music, audiobooks, podcasts, and calls without ever needing to take your hands off ten-and-two. All of these apps will show up as they would on your phone when you first connect it, but there is a way to enable a split-screen mode so that you can have Google Maps telling you how far until your next turn on one side of the screen while allowing you to control your Spotify playlist on the other. It's an incredibly handy feature that will change the way you use the app.

It basically allocates two-thirds of the screen to navigation while placing a media card on the screen with simple commands for managing your audio. Aside from the obvious convenience factor, this is a much safer mode for the driver as it means less time spent fiddling with their display and more time with eyes on the road. Activating split-screen is pretty simple. You don't have to download third-party software, tinker with complicated settings, or anything like that. All you have to do is press a button.