The Best 5 Hidden Android Auto Features

If you're picking up a brand-new car these days, there's a good chance you're getting one with a touchscreen complete with Android Auto. It can be overwhelming to anyone who hasn't had a tablet-sized screen in their car before, but getting one equipped with Android Auto also brings a lot of convenience. You can open up a map of the area, connect your Spotify account, and make phone calls with ease. It's a big selling point of new cars, and there's more than meets the eye.

Many people will just connect their phones to the Android Auto display and call it a day. However, there's much more you can do with it to get more functionality out of your display. Everything's just a few button presses away, but you will have to sit in your car for a little bit while you figure it all out. Luckily, finding out the hidden features of Android Auto won't take you a lot of time, and you'll be glad you did.