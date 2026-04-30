Can A Samsung Tablet Replace A Laptop?

The gap between a laptop and a tablet has never been smaller. In 2026, Apple is out here selling a laptop with a smartphone processor in it — the MacBook Neo — while also selling the iPad Pro, a tablet with a PC chip at its heart. The A18 Pro chip at the core of the Neo, the same chip which powered the iPhone 16 Pro, is more powerful than an Intel Core i7 processor from a decade ago. But while the iPad Pro may run laps around many laptops in sheer performance, what if you don't want to be locked to the Apple ecosystem? Can a Samsung Galaxy Tab tablet replace your laptop?

No beating around the bush: a high-end Samsung tablet can easily replace a laptop for a large number of people. For the past two years, I've replaced my Windows laptop with a Samsung tablet. When I first embarked on what was, at the time, a bold experiment in my personal computing habits, I wrote that I was shocked at how capable Samsung tablets were but that there were still a few quirks. In 2026, I wouldn't say all the kinks have been ironed out, but there are fewer of them with easier workarounds.

Crucially, I'm using a Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, a beast of a tablet with a 14.5" display and a Mediatek Dimensity 9300+ processor. I would strongly caution against trying to replace your laptop with one of Samsung's budget tablets, as it simply won't have the necessary power or display real estate. So, if you're wondering whether your next computer should be a Samsung tablet, here are the pros and cons I've found after making the switch.