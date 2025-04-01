GOLDENMATE Lithium UPS Battery Backup And Surge Protector Makes Reliable Power Simple
Sponsored Content.
I've been using this GOLDENMATE Lithium UPS Battery Backup and Surge Protector for a couple of weeks now. This is one of those devices where you might not even consider the possibility that you'd need it — until you need it. This device has two primary functions: regulating the power that flows from an electrical outlet, and acting as a backup when that power skips or stops.
The "UPS" in the name of this device stands for Uninterruptable Power Supply — courtesy of the rechargeable battery array within. Once it's charged, you can effectively set it and forget it — it'll just work to keep power flow regular to your connected devices.
Set it up in your office for surge protection for devices like your PC, your printer, your Wi-Fi router, and keep it in place for temporary backup power and uninterrupted use of other important electronics. What GOLDENMATE offers here is reliability (with a promised 10-years and 5000 charge cycle lifespan) in a simple-to-use piece of electrical equipment.
This GOLDENMATE Lithium UPS Battery Backup and Surge Protector device is available on Amazon, and you can save an additional 10% with the code FRE30RAY.
Easy Setup, Works For Years
In the box you get the device itself and a single power cord. Connect the device to a power outlet and it's ready to roll. GOLDENMATE's use of lithium iron phosphate battery power (LiFePO4) means this product has some advantages over other UPS products on the market that use lead acid batteries. Per GOLDENMATE, the total cost of ownership is over 40% lower than that of comparable traditional lead-acid battery solution. That's courtesy of better durability and less frequent maintenance and need for replacement.
When I first charged the device, the first time I plugged it in, I left it overnight to charge fully. In the morning I checked the device's built-in LCD screen to see its status — one hardware button activates the LCD screen to show battery level as well as input and output power info. From top to bottom, this device is easy to use and works like a charm.
Given the power you get and the piece of mind this device delivers, it feels well worth its full retail price as sold by GOLDENMATE – both in its online store and through its presence on Amazon. The company also offers a collection of similar products with varying capabilities and power capacities.
Order your GOLDENMATE Lithium UPS Battery Backup and Surge Protector device on Amazon and save 10% with the code FRE30RAY.