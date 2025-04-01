GOLDENMATE Lithium UPS Battery Backup And Surge Protector Makes Reliable Power Simple

Sponsored Content.

I've been using this GOLDENMATE Lithium UPS Battery Backup and Surge Protector for a couple of weeks now. This is one of those devices where you might not even consider the possibility that you'd need it — until you need it. This device has two primary functions: regulating the power that flows from an electrical outlet, and acting as a backup when that power skips or stops.

Advertisement

The "UPS" in the name of this device stands for Uninterruptable Power Supply — courtesy of the rechargeable battery array within. Once it's charged, you can effectively set it and forget it — it'll just work to keep power flow regular to your connected devices.

Set it up in your office for surge protection for devices like your PC, your printer, your Wi-Fi router, and keep it in place for temporary backup power and uninterrupted use of other important electronics. What GOLDENMATE offers here is reliability (with a promised 10-years and 5000 charge cycle lifespan) in a simple-to-use piece of electrical equipment.

This GOLDENMATE Lithium UPS Battery Backup and Surge Protector device is available on Amazon, and you can save an additional 10% with the code FRE30RAY.

Advertisement