5 Affordable Air Pumps For Your Camping Air Mattress

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While roughing it on the ground is debatably one of the appeals of camping, it's a lot more appealing to have a soft, clean surface to lay your head on when night falls than to rest it in the dirt. An air mattress not only provides extra support on the hard ground but also helps to serve as a buffer between you and the debris and creepy crawlies lurking under your tent.

The only real downside to air mattresses is that they can take some effort to inflate, especially if your only available means of inflation is a dinky foot pump. This is why, if you bring an air mattress camping, you should also bring an electric air pump. Electric air pumps not only inflate your air mattress with a fraction of the time and effort, but their quick-release valves make morning breakdown just as easy. There are a variety of air pumps available on Amazon for less than $50, each backed up by verified user reviews.

More information on the selection process will be provided at the bottom of the page.