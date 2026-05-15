These Cutting-Edge OLEDs Can Bend, Fold, And Stretch Without A Single Crease

Displays have come a long way, from monstrous CRT televisions to thin, lightweight LCDs and the portable smartphone displays we have now. The transition to wearable displays, however, has been thwarted by the annoying habit of OLED displays to break instead of bending. That might not be a problem anymore, as South Korean researchers, in collaboration with counterparts at Philadelphia-based Drexel University, claim to have developed a new type of OLED display that is both bendable and stretchable.

Flexible OLED displays have been around for more than a decade, but current foldable smartphones have serious drawbacks, such as significantly reduced display durability. Repeated folding and unfolding cause micro-fractures in the conductive traces and the gradual degradation of the organic layers of the OLED substrate. This manifests as visible damage and reduced image quality. The same weakness also makes it extremely difficult to integrate the current generation of flexible OLED displays into wearables that will likely be subject to repeated stretching and folding cycles.

The new flexible OLED display, described in the journal Nature, uses nanomaterials that allow it to be safely stretched to a whopping 1.6 times its original size. While contemporary wearable displays lose a significant amount of their brightness upon stretching, this nanomaterial-enhanced OLED display can allegedly retain 83% of its light output after 100 cycles rated at 2% strain. Let's take a look at what makes this new technology tick.