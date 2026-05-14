Not Pegboards, Not Totes: The Versatile And Easy Way To Organize Your Garage
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Since everyone uses their garage differently, there's no one size fits all solution for how to organize it. For some people, peg boards might be a good option to hang all of your tools and knickknacks on the walls so that you can see them. Others might find that a tote rack might work to declutter and organize containers. However, this might not work for some garages as it requires quite a bit of floor space. To get some of your belongings off the floor and out of the way, you might also try installing some slat walls.
Slat walls have horizontal lines cut out of them and are frequently used for decoration. In the space between panels, you can hang hooks, shelves, or bins. This storage method can be particularly useful for awkwardly shaped items like bikes, ladders, or yard equipment that is impossible to shove inside a storage tote. Similar to peg boards, you can also mount certain tools or items you use frequently on slat walls. Compared to peg boards, this storage method can also generally carry more weight and gives a cleaner look that is better suited to professional spaces.
What to know when setting up your garage slat wall
Before you commit to a slat wall system, it's important to take an inventory of everything you want to hang. For lighter loads up to roughly 25 pounds, you might be able to get away with MDF-based slat walls. However, if you're hoping to hang heavy things, slat walls made with commercial-grade PVC or with metal reinforcements might be a better option. Consider also investing in panels that have other features, like waterproofing or fire-resistance, depending on the kind of work you plan to be doing in your garage.
Alternatively, many tool manufacturers have built their modular wall storage systems, like the Ryobi LINK or Milwaukee Packout, with similar functions to a slat wall. Each system will have their own pros and cons, especially when it comes to the range of possible compatible accessories. If you want to start with a system that's easy to expand, we've mentioned before that Costco's $129.99 Trinity Modular Slatwall might make a great spring addition to your garage.
Accessorizing your slat wall
One of the best things about slat walls is that you reconfigure your set up just by reorganizing the accessories. A good place to start is by hanging some utility hooks that can hang everything from extension cords, hand tools, cleaning tools, to even large sports equipment. You might also consider installing some shelves that can hold paint cans, boxes, or other equipment that are more oddly shaped. Similarly, baskets can be good to keep related items organized. For example, you might get some wire baskets for improved airflow to hold sports equipment, or opaque ones to hide things you might consider eyesores, like cleaning supplies.
If you deal with a lot of small parts, you might also want to buy extra Milwaukee Packout bins that come in all shapes and sizes. You can use these small bins to hold everything from pens, hand tools, screws, bolts, and nails. Lastly, you can even go the extra mile by purchasing, making, or even 3D-printing tool holders that can fit your power tools, batteries, and chargers precisely.