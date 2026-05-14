Not Pegboards, Not Totes: The Versatile And Easy Way To Organize Your Garage

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Since everyone uses their garage differently, there's no one size fits all solution for how to organize it. For some people, peg boards might be a good option to hang all of your tools and knickknacks on the walls so that you can see them. Others might find that a tote rack might work to declutter and organize containers. However, this might not work for some garages as it requires quite a bit of floor space. To get some of your belongings off the floor and out of the way, you might also try installing some slat walls.

Slat walls have horizontal lines cut out of them and are frequently used for decoration. In the space between panels, you can hang hooks, shelves, or bins. This storage method can be particularly useful for awkwardly shaped items like bikes, ladders, or yard equipment that is impossible to shove inside a storage tote. Similar to peg boards, you can also mount certain tools or items you use frequently on slat walls. Compared to peg boards, this storage method can also generally carry more weight and gives a cleaner look that is better suited to professional spaces.