5 Costco Tool Finds To Add To Your Garage This Spring
Spring has a way of revealing everything your garage doesn't have. All the clutter you accumulated last winter suddenly needs a place to go so you can get the lawn mower out. The half-finished projects from last year are calling your name again, but the tools you swore you had somehow aren't where you left them. And all that dust and leaves piled up in the corners can only be ignored for so long.
It's why, for many homeowners, spring is about more than just cleaning. It's a time for upgrading, as well. Lucky for you, Costco's got plenty of the good stuff to get your garage ready for the season. We've put together a mix of must-haves ranging from storage systems to power tools to lawn equipment and beyond. No matter what projects await you in the coming months, these five Costco finds should be good enough to get you through.
Trinity Modular Slatwall
No functional garage is complete without proper organization and storage. That's easier said than done, though, especially if your car or cars take up all the extra room in there. That's what's nice about the Trinity Modular Slatwall: it lets you store tons of stuff right there on the wall, no floor space required. The kit comes with four 48-inch by 12-inch PVC panels, covering a total of 16 square feet. Plus, you get 13 hooks in multiple sizes. It's modular, too, so you can adapt it to whatever kind of wall space you have. The panels can go either vertically in a 4-foot by 4-foot square or horizontally in an 8-foot by 2-foot layout.
The panels can support up to 75 pounds per square foot, which comes out to 1,200 pounds total. It mounts flush with the wall, too, so no worries about it protruding into the workspace. Costco members say it's sturdy and easy to install, and that it works even better when you order more hooks than the 13 it comes with. It's an online exclusive priced at $129.99, and you can get it in gray or white.
Ingersoll Rand Combination Wrench Set
If mechanical work is on your spring to-do list, a reliable wrench set is a must-have. To get you taken care of, Costco sells this Ingersoll Rand 16-piece combination wrench set as an online exclusive. It covers sizes from 6mm to 22mm, which should be suitable for everything from basic household fixes to more demanding automotive jobs. Each wrench is engineered to exceed ANSI standards for torque, length, and hardness. They also have a non-slip grip design to help minimize the chances of you stripping your fasteners.
Another big plus: the long handles. They increase your leverage, which means more torque with less effort. Costco members say they're well-made and feel comfortable enough for all your wrenching needs. It's going for $99.99 on Costco's site, which means you'll be paying about $6.25 a wrench. Sure, there are cheaper mechanics' tool sets out there, but this one comes with Costco's excellent customer service to protect your purchase.
DeWalt Wet Dry Vacuum
Everybody likes getting a project done, but very few like the cleanup that comes after. This DeWalt wet-dry vacuum does make it a little easier to manage, though. It's powered by a 4 peak horsepower motor, so you get strong suction and high airflow for everything from fine dust to heavier debris like nails and wood fragments. And even with all that horsepower, it's still built with Stealthsonic technology that keeps noise levels below 65 decibels. That makes it about 50% quieter than standard wet/dry vacuums.
The vacuum's stainless steel tank is pretty resilient against wear and tear, and the crush-resistant hose is built to last just the same. It comes with a 15-foot power cord to get you into every corner of the garage, plus a wrap handle for convenient storage. Costco members call it nice and quiet and perfectly adequate for inside and outside cleanup. Yeah, there are more powerful shop vacs out there, but this should be more than enough for the average Joe. It's $99.99 in stores and online.
Fanttik Mini Chainsaw
Not every yard work task requires a full-size chainsaw. Sometimes, you just need to do a little cutting and trimming. That's where the Fanttik Mini Chainsaw comes in handy. It's a much more compact alternative to the full-size thing that you can even use with one hand. Even with its smaller size, the chainsaw can still handle over 135 cuts on a single charge of its 2500mAh battery. When it comes time to recharge, its fast USB-C charging means very little downtime. You also have a built-in LED display to give you real-time information on battery life and speed settings during operation.
The tool gives you three adjustable speed levels and an integrated LED light for visibility in low-light conditions. Don't take that as your sign to go chainsawing in the dark, though. Be careful. While it's not intended for heavy-duty logging, the mini chainsaw is plenty for quick, efficient yard work. Costco members agree, saying it works like a charm and can get the job done with power to spare. It's $79.99 and is available in-store and online. And if you want to take your garage upgrade a step further, there are several other Costco Finds that can help you do that.
Greenworks Drill & Impact Driver Kit
If your power tools need an upgrade for spring, Costco has a Greenworks 24V drill and impact driver kit that comes with both tools, three batteries, a fast charger, and a range of other bits and accessories. It's $299.99, and it's an online exclusive. The drill has a 1/2-inch keyless chuck, a two-speed gearbox reaching up to 2,000 RPM, and an 18-position clutch. The impact driver has a 1/4-inch quick-release hex collet and up to 1,950 inch-pounds of torque. Together, you'll have just what you need to start knocking out all those projects haunting your to-do list.
The 24V lithium-ion batteries have enough power and runtime to help you get through bigger projects. They also use USB-C fast charging, and they double as an input and output. That means, in a pinch, the batteries can serve as portable power banks for your phone or laptop. Costco members like the sturdy build, the robust torque, and the overall value of the kit itself. It's definitely one of the most underrated tool brands at Costco.
Methodology
Each item included here was available to purchase from Costco warehouses or Costco.com as of the time of this writing. Items were chosen based on the highest-rated items from member reviews, sorted by newest arrivals on Costco's website. Particular attention was also given to tools that solve common seasonal challenges during springtime (such as organization, cleanup, and DIY projects around the house or the yard). Each tool represents a different category of need (storage, fastening, cleaning, cutting, and drilling) to provide a well-rounded list of upgrades for your garage this spring.