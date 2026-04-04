5 Costco Tool Finds To Add To Your Garage This Spring

Spring has a way of revealing everything your garage doesn't have. All the clutter you accumulated last winter suddenly needs a place to go so you can get the lawn mower out. The half-finished projects from last year are calling your name again, but the tools you swore you had somehow aren't where you left them. And all that dust and leaves piled up in the corners can only be ignored for so long.

It's why, for many homeowners, spring is about more than just cleaning. It's a time for upgrading, as well. Lucky for you, Costco's got plenty of the good stuff to get your garage ready for the season. We've put together a mix of must-haves ranging from storage systems to power tools to lawn equipment and beyond. No matter what projects await you in the coming months, these five Costco finds should be good enough to get you through.