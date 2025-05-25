10 Cheap Mechanics Tool Sets That Are Actually Worth Buying
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
There are several reasons why you might be in the market for a cheap mechanic's tool set. Maybe you're just getting started in the automotive field, or perhaps you're helping a friend do the same. You could be replacing a stolen tool set or doing a job for a friend of the family only to realize that their tool set is lacking. Whatever the reason, there's no shortage of affordable kits online or at any store that stocks tools. What you need is some direction, which is where SlashGear comes in.
There are a few things you'll need in a tool set, whether you're planning on keeping it in your garage, gifting it, or storing it in your truck's tool box. A ratchet and sockets are mandatory, as most automotive manufacturers use metric and SAE bolts of various sizes to hold parts together. A set of screwdrivers, or a driver handle with interchangeable heads, and a set of hex keys will take care of most other fasteners you might encounter. Most kits include a plastic case with spots for all the included tools, and some include pliers, cutters, or measuring tools.
With one exception, we kept the price of these tool sets under a hundred bucks, and kit contents, quality, and reviews factored into our selections. While you may not get the variety or, in some cases, the quality of a more expensive set, if you're looking for cheap mechanic's tool sets that are actually good, read on for some solid suggestions to help you get to work.
DeWalt 1/4 in. x 3/8 in. Drive Polished Chrome Mechanics Tool Set (142-Piece)
When SlashGear ranks power tools, DeWalt's black and yellow products are almost always found near the top of the heap. The brand's tools are marketed to both DIYers and professionals, and its prices are often affordable when compared to comparable brands like Milwaukee or Mikita. So while it may be surprising to see DeWalt's name on a list of cheap mechanic's tool sets that are actually worth buying, the toolmaker actually produces plenty of tools under $200 that are worth their price.
DeWalt's vast lineup of power tools and outdoor power equipment is one of the best around, and the 142-Piece DeWalt ¼" x ⅜" Drive Polished Chrome Mechanics Tool Set lives up to that reputation. 72-tooth teardrop ratchets offer short tightening arcs and smooth operation. The dozens of six point sockets included in the lightweight plastic carrying case all feature stamped on sizes for easy reading, and a variety of extensions and universal joints allow you to get those sockets into tight spots. Hex key sets in both standard and metric sizes slot into spots near the handle, and there's also a small assortment of combination wrenches. Most conveniently, DeWalt packed a smaller, removable case into this larger one for various driver bits so you don't have to lug the whole set around.
For just under $100 at Home Depot, this DeWalt kit gives you a solid assortment of tools from a trusted brand name.
Pittsburgh 146-Piece Tool Set with Case
When you think of cheap tools mechanic tool sets, Harbor Freight is probably one of the first stores to come to mind. The discount tool dealer carries good tools at good prices as well as some unexpected things. And while Pittsburgh tools are generally considered lower-tier offerings when compared to some of the other brands on this list, the 146-Piece Pittsburgh tool set is definitely not false economy.
This pick isn't labeled a mechanics tool set, but it is one of the best-rated sets at Harbor Freight. Obvious tools for mechanics' work include a ⅜" drive ratchet with several metric and standard sockets in both ⅜" and ¼" drive, with an adapter to get those smaller sockets onto your ratchet. Precision and regular screwdrivers, a bit driver, hex keys, and about a dozen wrenches round out what you'll need to remove most bolts and screws. And the seemingly unrelated tools this set includes can all be effective in automotive applications: small clips to hold wire harnesses out of the way, locking pliers to hold the backsides of nuts and bolts for removal, and even a hammer to tap a starter that might be on its way out. It's a decent set and, at only sixty bucks at Harbor Freight, one that's great for an emergency purchase or to gift a new car or homeowner.
Stanley 173-Piece Mechanics Tool Set
Stanley is probably best known for its staplers, utility knives, and nail guns. But the company, founded in 1843, started out in Connecticut making boxwood rulers. As time went on, Stanley expanded both its own manufacturing and its holdings, buying up other companies and introducing hammers, screwdrivers, levels, and, in 1930, the first steel tape measure. Today, Stanley is a part of the Stanley Black + Decker company, which also includes brands like Craftsman and DeWalt.
Stanley's contribution to our list of cheap tool sets — the Stanley 173-piece mechanics tool set –is more varied than most. It includes ¼", ⅜", and ½" drive ratchets along with several 12-point sockets for each in standard and deep styles, and in SAE and metric sizes. However, it's worth noting that all three ratchets have 54 teeth, which is less than many of the other ratchets included in sets on this list.
You also get a handful of combination wrenches, a couple sets of hex wrenches, a bit holder with a variety of bits and nut drivers, and a spark plug socket. While it's not the most versatile as far as tool types go, this Stanley tool set provides plenty of ratchets and sockets, so you should be able to tackle nearly any fastener you'll find on whatever car you're working on. You can pick up the set for just under $100 at Home Depot.
CRAFTSMAN 135 Piece Polished Chrome Mechanics Tool Set with Hard Case
Craftsman tools will always hold a special place in my heart and in my toolbox. The week before I graduated Lincoln Tech, my tools were stolen and my grandpa sent me a set similar to this one to help me get by as I started at a shop. Craftsman tools are great for the weekend warrior or shade tree mechanic, or for a novice professional. The brand balances cost with quality, and its solid lifetime warranty on hand tools makes investing in Craftsman an easy decision.
We've written about Craftsman a number of times here at SlashGear, recently praising its series of yard tools and explaining its new Overdrive tool lineup. Craftsman has a number of different mechanic's tool sets at Lowes, but the 135-piece polished chrome mechanics tool set with hard case stands out for its price and included tools and case. The low profile ¼" and ⅜" ratchet heads are able to slip into tight spaces, and both have 72 teeth and a 5-degree arc swing. For those who aren't aware, a five degree arc is the distance the ratchet needs to travel before a tooth engages, which translates to actually hearing that satisfying sound of your ratchet doing its job in even the closest quarters.
The included storage case is tough and durable, and the socket variety includes some deep-well sockets, 6- and 12-point sockets, and a driver and some hex keys for good measure. It will cost you $99 at Lowes.
Crescent 70-piece ⅜ Drive Metric and SAE 6 and 12 Point Mechanic's Tool Set
When I learned that "crescent wrench" isn't actually the default name of an adjustable wrench, I was surprised. It turns out it's one of those brand names that becomes the standard name for the product, like Kleenex for tissues or Xerox for copiers. Crescent does make adjustable wrenches, and has done since the early 1900s, but the Crescent Tool Company also makes dozens of other hand tools, as well as tool storage solutions and more.
I've bought Crescent's mechanics tool set while helping out a friend with a starter issue. It's not necessarily my favorite pick on this list, but the 70-piece Crescent ⅜" drive metric and SAE 6 and 12-point mechanic's tool set seemed like a good set to get my friend started working on her own vehicle for a reasonable price.
$90 at Ace Hardware will get you a set that includes a dozen combination wrenches, a magnetic bit driver, a pair of decent ratchets, and a good variety of sockets and extensions. The set's name is a little misleading, because you get two ratchets — both a ⅜" and ¼" driver — along with over a dozen sockets for each. There's nothing too heavy duty here, but for most DIY automotive work, this should help you get the job done.
KOOPOOL 159-piece Hand Tools Set
"Cheap but serviceable" is one of the mantras we used in our quest for cheap mechanic tool sets that are actually worth buying, and this one has those attributes in spades. Amazon ratings being what they are, you cannot just search "mechanic's tool sets" and expect the highest-rated or best-selling one to be a high-quality set. Fortunately, a bit of scrolling reveals this travel-sized set of hand tools, which contains plenty of useful tools that may not necessarily fit into the "automotive" category.
The KOOPOOL storefront on Amazon reveals a weird variety of both useful gadgets and specialty automotive tools, many of which look similar to stuff you'd pick up from the auto aisle at Harbor Freight — which is to say affordable, but maybe not the highest quality in the world.
The name is a little misleading. Yes, there are technically 159 pieces in the KOOPOOL hand tool set, but that includes individual hex wrenches in the two included sets, multiple bits for the driver handle, and a small box with an assortment of wood screws and drywall anchors. But the included hammer, pickup tool, adjustable wrench, utility knife, and tiny precision screwdrivers can come in handy for all sorts of jobs. At under $50 on Amazon, it's the kind of kit you can keep in the trunk or under the passenger seat for emergencies.
Hyper Tough 113 Piece ¼ and ⅜ Drive Mechanics Tool Set
This set from Walmart house brand Hyper Tough is the lowest-priced on our list. We're talking under $25 for a set that still has enough tools to get you through many simple automotive jobs. Such a low price may raise some eyebrows, but this set is fine for people who just need a tool and don't want to spend a lot for it.
The Hyper Tough 113-piece ¼" and ⅜" drive mechanics tool set includes a ⅜" ratchet with a ¼" adapter, spark plug socket, extension, bit handle, and several smaller sockets. Hex key sets in standard and metric and a bit driver with several screwdriver tips round out the kit, and it's all stored in a light (if kind of cheap-feeling) plastic case. You won't be removing bolts larger than 15 mm with this set, but even for slightly tricky work like removing a glove box to access a cabin filter, you'll have everything you need.
It's not the most versatile mechanics tool set out there — you won't be changing out the power steering rack on your F-350 with this set — but for replacing a battery, this little set from Hyper Tough should get the job done, and at minimal cost.
Amazon Basics 201-Piece Mechanic Tool Set With Case
The Amazon Basics brand covers a little bit of everything, so it's not too surprising that the internet monolith slapped its name on some tool sets, too. We've covered Amazon Basics before here at SlashGear, recently in articles about the brand's top-rated hand tools and spring cleaning helpers. Generally speaking, the products are considered affordable, good (if a little bland), and reliable.
Amazon has several versions of this set available, but we went with the Amazon Basics 201-piece mechanic tool set with case because it sells for under $100 and includes the three basic ratchet sizes — ¼", ⅜", and ½". The case for this kit is surprisingly sturdy, with two metal flaps on the front along with a pair of plastic clips on the sides keeping everything securely locked-in.
Socket sizes range from 4 mm to 19 mm in metric, which is a wider range than most kits, but the wrench selection is lacking, with only four tools each in SAE and metric. As a socket set that supplements another kit — or if the work you'll need a cheap mechanic's tool set for is strictly nuts and bolts — the Amazon Basics 201-piece mechanic tool set is a good purchase.
Channel Lock 200-Piece Mechanics Set
Channel Lock made a product so successful that the name itself has become generic, not unlike the Crescent Wrench we mentioned earlier. In Channel Lock's case, it's the "multi-position, tongue and groove, slip joint pliers" trademarked as "Channellock" in 1935, likely because nobody was going to call them that mouthful of word salad.
200 tools for $100 at Walmart seems like a steal, especially when you've actually heard of the brand. The majority of the pieces that get us to 200 are sockets and bits, but it's still a higher number than many comparable kits with similar loadouts. Along with all those ratchets, sockets, and bits, this kit also offers up a few combination wrenches, several extensions, and a universal joint for those hard-to-access areas, making it a solid starting point for your tool collection.
I've always been a fan of including a ¼" drive ratchet and a big ½" ratchet in any starter kit, for those delicate and heavy duty jobs, respectively. A ¼" ratchet is better suited for work that can snap fragile bolts like the ones you'll find when replacing gaskets on a transmission pan or engine. A ½" ratchet can get you out of trouble when a tough bolt on a strut or starter won't break loose and there's no room for a power or air tool to get in there, since you can put more torque on the larger tool.
DEKOPRO 258 Piece Tool Kit with Rolling Tool Box
We went all out with our final selection, going with a beefy tool box with nearly every tool you can think of for use in both the home and garage. At $160 on Amazon, we're splurging with this last recommendation, but the included rolling tool box makes this kit great value.
We should mention that the box measures around 14" x 9" x 21" — not exactly a massive case, and with the full case only weighing in at 29 pounds, it may be completely unnecessary. But it's nice looking, and reviews claim that there's plenty of room under the included shelves for additional tools, making it a solid pick as a portable unit for mobile automotive work or just an easy way to move your stuff around the house when doing some projects.
Three trays worth of tools include everything from pliers to socket wrenches, hammers, a small hacksaw, precision drivers, and even a wire stripper for those annoying automotive wiring jobs. There's a utility knife with spare blade, torpedo level, tape measure ... honestly, I was looking through this one and randomly coming up with jobs in my head just to think of what it was missing, and couldn't think of anything except a roll of electrical tape. What this tool kit lacks in quality it more than makes up for with variety, making it another solid all-around set that's easy to recommend.
Methodology
SlashGear chose this list using a variety of input and data. We started our search using sales and review data from places like Amazon, Home Depot, Lowes, Ace, and Walmart.
We also checked internet reviews and YouTube videos, compared lists of included tools, and used my own experiences (and mistakes) buying several of these kits. Finally, we asked several friends in the industry what their first sets were starting out, and if they had any recommendations for cheap mechanic's tool sets. The preceding list is a result of aggregating all of that data and adding my own opinions as an experienced professional automotive technician.