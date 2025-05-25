10 Cheap Mechanics Tool Sets That Are Actually Worth Buying

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are several reasons why you might be in the market for a cheap mechanic's tool set. Maybe you're just getting started in the automotive field, or perhaps you're helping a friend do the same. You could be replacing a stolen tool set or doing a job for a friend of the family only to realize that their tool set is lacking. Whatever the reason, there's no shortage of affordable kits online or at any store that stocks tools. What you need is some direction, which is where SlashGear comes in.

Advertisement

There are a few things you'll need in a tool set, whether you're planning on keeping it in your garage, gifting it, or storing it in your truck's tool box. A ratchet and sockets are mandatory, as most automotive manufacturers use metric and SAE bolts of various sizes to hold parts together. A set of screwdrivers, or a driver handle with interchangeable heads, and a set of hex keys will take care of most other fasteners you might encounter. Most kits include a plastic case with spots for all the included tools, and some include pliers, cutters, or measuring tools.

With one exception, we kept the price of these tool sets under a hundred bucks, and kit contents, quality, and reviews factored into our selections. While you may not get the variety or, in some cases, the quality of a more expensive set, if you're looking for cheap mechanic's tool sets that are actually good, read on for some solid suggestions to help you get to work.

Advertisement