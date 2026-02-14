5 Handy Costco Finds To Upgrade Your Garage
Like a shark that can never stop swimming, homeowners are always looking for ways to improve their space. This is especially true for the garage, since it's typically one of the larger areas in the home, as well as one of the most versatile. After all, garages can be used as a workshop, a storage area, a social space, or all of the above. Since there are so many ways to set up your garage, there's no shortage of ways to upgrade it as well.
Considering Costco sells a lot of its products in bulk, your garage might be the place where you store most of the things you buy from the retailer. However, the store also offers plenty of tools, devices, and other products that can upgrade the space itself, whether it's by adding modern conveniences, more efficient storage solutions, or by improving how you work when you're in there.
These Costco products come from both famous name brands and budget alternatives and are available in-store, online, or both. Some have been on the shelves for a while, but others are some of the newest electronics you can buy at Costco in 2026. Here are five Costco finds that can come in handy for upgrading your garage.
Craftsman myQ Smart Belt Drive Garage Door Opener
Many garages around the world are home to Craftsman lawn equipment, but the brand makes many products, including those you won't find from competitors. For instance, one of the many Craftsman products not made by DeWalt is a garage door opener. The Craftsman myQ Smart Belt-Drive Garage Door Opener can help upgrade your space by improving how you get in and out of it, offering a few features not found on more basic openers.
Craftsman makes openers for both chain- and belt-drive doors. Its belt-drive opener can deliver a full horsepower of lift, though it's designed to retract and close garage doors relatively quietly. It's equipped with Wi-Fi and can be controlled via smartphone or tablet through the myQ companion app, which can also provide real-time alerts. It features a battery backup for use during power outages, safety reversing sensors, two light sockets, and a dual-function wall interface that lets you control the lights and door opener separately. Craftsman also includes a three-button remote control with a range of up to 1,500 feet.
After trying the device out, YouTube channel SOS Garage Door Service gave it a positive review and compared it favorably to openers from the popular brand Chamberlain. The reviewer highlighted its warranty and special features, though notes that users looking for a more premium option should probably look elsewhere. However, it still offers more features than bare-bones door openers and is a solid middle ground for upgrading your garage door opener. Costco sells the Craftsman myQ Smart Belt Drive Garage Door Opener (model CMXEOCG773MC) for $329.99.
Gorilla Rack 5-tier Rolling Bin Organizer
One of the most helpful tips for organizing the tools in your garage is to store them as smartly as possible, rather than just stuffing them wherever you can. A smart storage setup can maximize what you can fit in your garage, as well as let you move around and work more easily. Storage solutions like shelving and cabinets can be crucial, especially shelves that make use of unused vertical space, such as the SafeRacks Overhead Storage Garage Rack.
However, another product sold at Costco — the Gorilla Rack 5-tier Rolling Bin Organizer — offers a unique convenience, since it can be easily moved around the garage. This allows you to double up wall storage, as you can block a cabinet with five additional shelves that can quickly be rolled aside when you need to access anything behind it. It can also come in handy if you're working on something and want to bring everything you need closer to your workspace in one go.
It's designed with heavy-duty steel and welded end frames and includes a protective powder-coated finish to resist corrosion. Each shelf can hold a single 27-gallon bin or two 12-gallon bins, though no bins are included with the product. The organizer measures 23 x 30.7 x 70.3 inches and weighs nearly 50 pounds, with 4-inch casters for rolling it around. The organizer has an excellent 4.8 out of 5 customer score from 200 user reviews, though some users note that assembling it can be a hassle. The Gorilla Rack 5-tier Rolling Bin Organizer (model CTCO23BR-5T) is available from Costco for $169.99.
Feit Electric Wi-Fi Smart Bulbs
A quick way to upgrade any space in your home — including the garage — is by converting to smart lights. Smart lights give you more control and lighting options than traditional ones and have features like automated timers and daylight-matching illumination. They also come in all sorts of sizes and prices. You don't need a top-brand, expensive product to take advantage of smart light conveniences, though. Costco sells a 4-pack of Feit Electric Wi-Fi Smart Bulbs for less than $25, and you won't have to spend on an additional hub or bridge, either.
Feit may not be as well known as Philips or Govee, but the lights have a solid 4.2 out of 5 overall user rating based on over 4,800 customer reviews. The bulbs are standard E26 and can last up to 25,000 hours. They're capable of 800 lumens each and are dimmable. Now, one of the things you should know about smart bulbs before buying them is which smart home systems they work with. In this case, the bulbs are compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. You'll probably want to avoid these if you're an Apple HomeKit user, though, as owners have complained of compatibility issues.
Otherwise, owners on Reddit note that the bulbs work just fine when using Feit's native app. They also confirm that the Feit lightbulbs' features work well, and at least one user reports not having a single issue despite using eight of them daily for over a year. That said, it's worth noting that the Feit smart bulbs only work with 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi networks, not 5 GHz. The Feit Electric Wi-Fi Smart Bulbs 4-Pack (model OM60/RGBW/CA/AG) is available from Costco for $24.99.
Fanttik S1 Apex Electric Screwdriver
One way to upgrade your garage is to upgrade the tools you use most regularly when you're there. If you're the type of person who regularly uses a screwdriver, for instance, then switching to an electric model can save lots of time and effort. One of the best electric screwdrivers on the market is the Fanttik S1 Apex Electric Screwdriver, which has a positive 4.3 out of 5 overall user score from nearly 200 Costco customers.
The cordless tool has a 2,500 mAh Li-ion battery that recharges via USB-C. It has eight torque settings, with a digital display above the handle showing the current torque setting and battery life. The screwdriver can run at two different speeds, 100 or 250 rpm. The handle folds, enabling the driver to pivot four different ways, allowing you to get the right angle for tightening or loosening a fastener. The screwdriver also includes a built-in LED ring light to ensure good visibility, even in tight spaces.
An electric screwdriver can be incredibly useful in the garage, but it's not an adequate replacement for a real power drill. After testing out the device, the New York Times' Wirecutter gives the Fanttik S1 Apex Electric Screwdriver a positive review, but notes that it's only useful for lighter-duty tasks and won't come in handy when, say, installing shelves. Its smaller size does make it easier to store and grab to use on the fly, however. The Fanttik S1 Apex Electric Screwdriver (model USATTFTKN1047566) is available from Costco for $49.99.
Wyze Wired 2.5K Floodlight Pro and Indoor/Outdoor Security Camera Bundle
If you're going to upgrade your garage and the things you keep within it, you're going to want to upgrade its security as well. Smart home cameras have become cheap and convenient enough that it would be borderline irresponsible not to set up at least one for your garage.
Costco sells a two-pack bundle that is perfect for monitoring your garage — the Wyze Wired 2.5K Floodlight Pro and Indoor/Outdoor Security Camera. The Floodlight Pro can be installed outdoors, monitoring anyone who comes in or out of it. You can then have the indoor- and outdoor-capable Wyze Cam v4 covering the garage's interior. In its hands-on review, PCMag praised the brightness of the Floodlight Pro's 3,000-lumen LEDs, which are dimmable and adjustable, as well as features like its dual local and cloud storage options, intelligent alerts, and voice controls.
Both the Floodlight Pro and Wyze Cam v4 are equipped with a 2.5K camera, night vision capability, and a 180-degree field of view. After testing the Cam v4, Tom's Guide confirmed that it's weatherproof and praised features like its resolution, easy-to-use app, and versatile AI object detection, but noted that its framerate can be choppy. However, while the brand has a strong reputation for its hardware, Wyze's mishandling of a 2019 data breach may be a cause for concern and something to be aware of before purchasing. The Wyze Wired 2.5K Floodlight Pro and Indoor/Outdoor Security Camera Bundle is available from Costco for $99.99.
How we chose these Costco products
The recommended products included in this list of handy finds to upgrade your garage are all currently available from the retailer, though some may be online exclusive or limited to certain brick-and-mortar locations. We made sure to select products with broad appeal, as there can be many ways to upgrade a garage. By including appliances, storage solutions, and tools, we made sure that there's something attractive for most readers, regardless of how they typically use their garages.
We relied on a variety of firsthand sources to select and recommend reliable products that are worth spending money on. These sources include professional reviews from reputable publications, including PCMag, The New York Times Wirecutter, and Tom's Guide, as well as expert video reviews from YouTube channels with thousands of subscribers. User reviews from Costco shoppers were also taken into consideration, as were owner opinions and discussions on popular forums like Reddit.