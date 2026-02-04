5 New Electronics You Can Buy At Costco In 2026

What's the last thing you bought at Costco? A case of tomato sauce? Enough toilet paper to last the year? A $1.50 hot dog? Perhaps it was a computer or electronic device — after all, the wholesale big-box chain offers plenty of gadgets alongside its more well-known wares. It can be easy to overlook such items when surrounded by towering shelves of bulk food and discount clothing, but many customers have already saved time by doing their tech shopping at the same time they're buying everything else, rather than visiting a specialty electronics store.

Taking into account the fact that you can also buy many electronics online from Costco's website, it's not at all surprising that many people get their gadgets from the retailer. Costco's offerings include gaming accessories, health and fitness gear, smart home appliances, and more. Plus, it's always adding more products to its catalog — several new tech items are available in-store, online, or from both.

According to reviews, there are several Costco tech items you should avoid, so you'll want to do a little research and brand comparisons before buying anything expensive from the store. Newer products tend to have fewer customer reviews than those that have had time to accumulate them, which makes it tougher to tell whether they're worth paying money for or just additional 21st-century lemons for the next garage sale. The one thing we can say objectively about the following devices is that they're some of the newest electronics you can buy at Costco in 2026.