5 New Electronics You Can Buy At Costco In 2026
What's the last thing you bought at Costco? A case of tomato sauce? Enough toilet paper to last the year? A $1.50 hot dog? Perhaps it was a computer or electronic device — after all, the wholesale big-box chain offers plenty of gadgets alongside its more well-known wares. It can be easy to overlook such items when surrounded by towering shelves of bulk food and discount clothing, but many customers have already saved time by doing their tech shopping at the same time they're buying everything else, rather than visiting a specialty electronics store.
Taking into account the fact that you can also buy many electronics online from Costco's website, it's not at all surprising that many people get their gadgets from the retailer. Costco's offerings include gaming accessories, health and fitness gear, smart home appliances, and more. Plus, it's always adding more products to its catalog — several new tech items are available in-store, online, or from both.
According to reviews, there are several Costco tech items you should avoid, so you'll want to do a little research and brand comparisons before buying anything expensive from the store. Newer products tend to have fewer customer reviews than those that have had time to accumulate them, which makes it tougher to tell whether they're worth paying money for or just additional 21st-century lemons for the next garage sale. The one thing we can say objectively about the following devices is that they're some of the newest electronics you can buy at Costco in 2026.
1. PowerA Meta Head Strap and Charging Station
One of the new electronics you can buy from Costco this year comes bundled with a non-electronic, though both are accessories for one of the most popular gaming devices on the market. The retailer is selling a head strap for the Meta Quest as part of a twofer with a convenient charging station for the headset and batteries. Those who use their virtual reality headset often may wear out their head strap and need a replacement — the one that comes with the PowerA Meta Head Strap and Charging Station bundle is officially licensed by Meta, as is the charger.
The PowerA Meta Charging Station is a base that Costco says can also be used to display the Quest for those who like to show off their hi-tech toys as part of their home decor. It's equipped with rubber feet and a weighted base to keep it securely on the surface and prevent your Quest from falling to the floor. The Quest can charge at the station once placed, without requiring any cables. The station includes two rechargeable controller batteries, each providing 30 hours of charge. A 6-foot USB-C charging cable is also included.
The station has a built-in LED charge indicator for the headset, while each controller also displays charging status. Plus, an additional USB-C port is included that allows the station to also charge additional devices. Both the PowerA Meta Head Strap and Charging Station are compatible with the Meta Quest 3 and the Meta Quest 3S, which we called "a worthier heir to the mobile VR throne." Both are also backed by a 2-year limited warranty.
2. Craftsman myQ Smart Belt-Drive Garage Door Opener
Craftsman is a nearly century-old brand best known for tools, but it also makes other hardware-related products — some of which you won't find from other tool brands. There are several Craftsman tools not made by DeWalt. For example, Craftsman makes a smart garage door opener that you won't find on DeWalt. Costco recently added the Craftsman myQ Smart Belt-Drive Garage Door Opener to its shelves, though it is currently available online only and limited to certain regions.
The Craftsman myQ Smart Garage Door Opener has a lift capacity equivalent to around 1 horsepower, and its belt is made of noise-dampening materials. It has built-in Wi-Fi and can be controlled via the myQ smartphone app, allowing you to open and close the garage door at any time, even when you're not at home. The app can also provide real-time alerts. One useful feature is its battery backup, which allows you to operate the garage door even when your home loses power.
In addition to the smartphone app, the opener can be controlled with a 3-button remote that can be paired with up to three separate garage doors. The remote has a range of up to 1,500 feet, so while it's not as extensive as smartphone control, it can still be used from a fair distance. The Craftsman myQ Smart Belt-Drive Garage Door Opener also features a dual light lens, separate light and opener controls, a locking vacation mode, safety-reversing sensors, enhanced security measures, and a lifetime warranty on the motor and drive.
3. Taylor Smart Body Composition Scale
Like just about everything else, modern body scales are a lot more advanced than those from a few decades ago. Digital scales have been around for a long time, but smart scales are newer to the market and allow users to track their weight over time via a paired app. Some of the best smart scales now provide metrics beyond body weight, giving people a more comprehensive view of their physiology, which can be useful whether you're dieting, bulking, or for other health and fitness goals.
Costco recently began selling the Taylor Smart Body Composition Scale (model 5793F), one of several scale products available from the brand. In addition to weight, the device can estimate body fat, muscle mass, body water percentages, and BMI. Users can create a personalized profile that will save to the scale's memory and take weight, age, height, gender, and activity levels into account. An athlete mode accommodates those with elite-level workout routines, as well. Up to 10 different people can create profiles, so the scale can be used even for very large families. It will automatically identify which user is currently using it.
The Taylor Smart Body Composition Scale works with the brand's Precision Hub App. Every time you step on it, you'll see your gains or losses since you last used it. The scale is built from tempered black and transparent glass and includes stainless steel measuring electrodes. A large, bright LCD display is also integrated, so you don't always need to open the app. The scale has a capacity of up to 400 pounds and delivers weight in 0.2-lb increments. It includes the three AAA batteries required to power the device.
4. Philips ⅚-inch 5CCT Retrofit Downlights
While Philips Hue also makes security cameras and other electronics, lighting remains the brand's core product. In addition to its Hue smart lights, the company offers other illumination devices that are more advanced than conventional light bulbs. One of Costco's newest products is the Philips ⅚-inch 5CCT Retrofit Downlight, a flat, round fixture that mounts flush to the ceiling, offering a more elegant look than a naked bulb.
The key selling point of the Philips ⅚-inch 5CCT Retrofit Downlight is its adjustable color temperature, allowing users to customize their lighting setup. Cooler lights may make more sense in the kitchen, while warmer lights can provide a more relaxing vibe in the bedroom, for example. The downlight offers five color-temperature settings from 2,700K to 5,000K and 90% color accuracy. Maxing out at 850 lumens, it also features dimming from 100% down to 5% and is compatible with most standard dimmers. Built to replace 75W bulbs, it can be installed tool-free. Costco is selling the Downlight in an 8-pack, so you can upgrade the lighting throughout your home.
5. Yale Assure Lock 2
Smart security cameras have become popular household items recently, but another way to use IoT to keep your home secure is a smart lock. Smart locks come in various types, each with different features. The Yale Assure Lock 2, which Costco is now selling, is a fairly straightforward option. Unlike tech companies, Yale has been making locks since 1840. With nearly two centuries of experience, it's no surprise that the company tops our list of the best smart lock brands.
The Yale Assure Lock 2 features a keypad but can also be controlled via voice commands via Apple HomeKit and unlocked with an iPhone or Apple Watch. Just as many commuters now tap their wrist to open a public transit turnstile, you could do the same with your front door using Yale's device. The Assure Lock 2 also has an auto-lock feature, so you don't need to remember whether you locked it before heading out.
Unique keypad codes can be created in Yale's companion app, which can also be used to manage other settings and controls. It's designed to be glare- and fingerprint-resistant, even under continuous use, and comes in three styles: Black, Satin Nickel, and Oil-Rubbed Bronze. The manufacturer says you won't need a locksmith to install the device, as you can replace a standard deadbolt with it using only a screwdriver.