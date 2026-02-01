5 Tools Craftsman Makes That DeWalt Doesn't

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Craftsman and DeWalt are two major tool brands with a lot in common. Both companies originated in the United States in the 1920s, with DeWalt starting in 1924, just three years before Craftsman. Each brand is also still U.S.-based because they're both owned by the same umbrella corporation — Stanley Black & Decker. The products offered by the two companies are also both popular with DIYers and more casual users.

Some professionals also use tools from both manufacturers, though neither is considered a top-tier, premium hardware brand. Of course, the two companies are not identical. For one thing, the product catalogs of DeWalt and Craftsman don't line up perfectly, despite both brands offering tools across many of the same categories, such as automotive, woodworking, and outdoor landscaping. There are DeWalt tools that aren't made by Craftsman, meaning anyone in need of those items has fewer options when it comes to which brand they can go with.

Likewise, there are some things made by Craftsman that you won't find in DeWalt's trademark yellow and black. These include more niche items included in Craftsman's cordless V20 power system as well as tiny — yet incredibly useful — accessories. They also include both highly powerful gas-powered lawn equipment and very simple and straightforward yard tools. At least one device is so commonly used that it's somewhat surprising DeWalt doesn't make it. Here are five examples of Craftsman tools that DeWalt doesn't make.