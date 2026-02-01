5 Tools Craftsman Makes That DeWalt Doesn't
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Craftsman and DeWalt are two major tool brands with a lot in common. Both companies originated in the United States in the 1920s, with DeWalt starting in 1924, just three years before Craftsman. Each brand is also still U.S.-based because they're both owned by the same umbrella corporation — Stanley Black & Decker. The products offered by the two companies are also both popular with DIYers and more casual users.
Some professionals also use tools from both manufacturers, though neither is considered a top-tier, premium hardware brand. Of course, the two companies are not identical. For one thing, the product catalogs of DeWalt and Craftsman don't line up perfectly, despite both brands offering tools across many of the same categories, such as automotive, woodworking, and outdoor landscaping. There are DeWalt tools that aren't made by Craftsman, meaning anyone in need of those items has fewer options when it comes to which brand they can go with.
Likewise, there are some things made by Craftsman that you won't find in DeWalt's trademark yellow and black. These include more niche items included in Craftsman's cordless V20 power system as well as tiny — yet incredibly useful — accessories. They also include both highly powerful gas-powered lawn equipment and very simple and straightforward yard tools. At least one device is so commonly used that it's somewhat surprising DeWalt doesn't make it. Here are five examples of Craftsman tools that DeWalt doesn't make.
Soldering Iron
A soldering iron can be very useful for DIY mechanics or those looking to build or repair their own electronics, as well as craft and hobby work like when working with model railroads. Unlike other metalworking equipment, it's a pretty simple and straightforward tool, which makes it surprising that DeWalt doesn't offer one of its own. (However, a soldering iron is one of the third-party tools compatible with DeWalt batteries you can buy.)
There is a cordless Craftsman Soldering Iron that's part of the brand's V20 system of power tools, however. The heating pen of the Craftsman V20 Soldering Iron (model CMCE040B) connects to the power source with a four-foot cord, giving users some flexibility, though it'll still need to be kept pretty close by if you're not keeping it on the workbench.
The tool offers an adjustable dial that allows you to set the temperature best needed for what you're working on and the range of the iron runs from 400 to 900 degrees Fahrenheit (204 to 482 degrees Celsius). There's a sponge holder built into the base, which you can use with the sponge that comes bundled with the product. It also comes with a three-year warranty. What Craftsman's soldering iron doesn't come with, though, is a storage case. It's over 10 inches long and 4.4 inches wide, so you'll need to clear a bit of space on your tool shelves for it. Weighing a little under 1.20 pounds, it should be light enough to use comfortably.
Magnetic Bit Collar
In a video posted on their YouTube channel, VCG Construction conveys the frustration many carpenters and contractors have had since DeWalt stopped making magnetic bit collars for their drill/drivers and impact drivers. While it's a very tiny, simple accessory, a bit collar makes using these tools a lot easier since it acts as a depth stop and prevents over-driving screws. It also helps protect the surfaces of drywall, cabinetry, and other materials you may be working on.
A magnetic bit collar enhances this utility, as it holds fasteners in place more securely, allowing for more controlled drilling and driving — especially when working overhead or extending your reach at the expense of grip and control. In addition to reducing wobble, a collar's magnetic field can also reduce the frustration of dropping a fastener before it's fully inserted. The obvious utility of such an accessory is likely why DeWalt made magnetic bit collars in the first place, so it seems odd that the major tool manufacturer would cease production of it. The quality of DeWalt's cordless drills is hard to match — the brand tops SlashGear's list of the best major cordless drills — so the lack of a magnetic bit collar feels like an own goal by the brand.
However, Craftsman offers a magnetic bit collar as part of its Craftsman T25 x 2-inch Screwdriving Bit Set (model CMAF2TX252). The set costs a few bucks, so even those who don't need the Torx bits might find the set worth it just for the collar alone. It's designed to fit any ¼-inch hex chuck, which means it's perfectly compatible with DeWalt drill/drivers and impact drivers in addition to Craftsman's.
Chipper Shredder Vacuum
Craftsman has long been associated with yard equipment, such as its mowers, trimmers, and blowers, so it makes sense that it's one of the few tool brands currently offering a chipper shredder vacuum. Unlike DeWalt, Craftsman offers a 24-inch Chipper Shredder Vacuum that has more powerful suction and mulching capabilities than typical handheld blowers with reverse airflow functions. The tool can be pushed around property like a mower and includes a wide-mouth hose 3-foot extension tube for harder-to-reach areas.
The Craftsman 24-inch Chipper Shredder Vacuum (model CMXGPAM1080054) is powered by a 163-cc Briggs & Stratton engine to handle tougher debris like acorns and small twigs. It's equipped with a large two-bushel collection bag and can mulch eight bags of leaves into one for easier disposal or composting. The nozzle height can be changed with a lever to adjust ground clearance from ⅝-inch to 4-⅛-inches, allowing the machine to be used a variety of different surfaces, like thicker grass or patios.
Landscapers or homeowners with large or especially leafy yards can see the value in such a device, but user reviews for Craftsman's Chipper Shredder Vacuum have been mixed. Among issues noted by some owners is that the vacuum tube is awkwardly designed, making it difficult to use. Others report that the engine can be tough to start due to an inferior choke mechanism and pull cord. Those looking for a powerful dedicated mulcher may want to look to other brands — but DeWalt can't be one of them, though some of its mowers offer mulching in addition to bagging and discharging.
Cordless Outdoor Mosquito Repeller
Many of Craftsman's tools are for outdoor maintenance, so it kind of makes sense that the brand sells its own mosquito repeller — if you're cleaning up your property for guests, you'll also want to make sure it's bug-free. DeWalt makes lawn equipment, but it's not as closely associated with the category, so maybe that's why the company doesn't offer something similar. Rather than a traditional bug zapper, Craftsman's device is a take on one of the best gadgets for keeping bugs away — a Thermacell repeller.
The Craftsman V20 Outdoor Mosquito Repellent (model CMCE560B) uses the same type of battery as its 20-volt power tools and heats up a cartridge of Thermacell repellent. As the repellent is released into the air, it creates a 20-foot radius around the device that helps keep mosquitoes away. Thermacell cartridges can last up to 12 hours before needing to be replaced, which lines up nicely with the 13-hour battery life of Craftsman's tool — you can change out both at the same time when necessary.
Craftsman sells its repeller in a 2-pack for a broader range of mosquito protection in larger yards. The device can work with any Thermacell cartridges designed for that brand's repeller or comparable third-party options. While it's considered safe to sit around them outside, Craftsman explicitly says its cordless V20 Outdoor Mosquito Repellent is designed for outdoor use only.
Manual Grass/Weed Cutter
String trimmers are certainly one of the Craftsman tools that can help with yard work, but they're not for everyone. Some people don't want to deal with the hassle of replacing trimmer heads or dealing with spool jams or unraveled lines. Others don't want to deal with keeping batteries charged or gas engines filled or have their range limited by a corded trimmer. Some don't want to spend the money or have the budget for a string trimmer and would rather a much simpler and cheaper manual cutter.
DeWalt makes plenty of hand tools — but it doesn't offer a manual grass/weed cutter alongside its string trimmers. Craftsman does, though — its Long Handle Manual Grass/Weed Cutter (model CMXMLTP35318), which typically costs a fraction of what the brand's string trimmers do. Of course, it involves a lot more labor to use and isn't ideal for clean edges, but the hand tool's sharp blade should still make quick work of tall grass, weeds, and other overgrown vegetation.
Its blade is double-edged so that it cuts on both forward and return strokes. The serrated blade is made from steel, while the handle is hardwood, giving the tool added durability and strength. The blade is double-bolted to the handle to keep it from loosening or breaking off when dealing with particularly stubborn shrubbery. Showing the company's confidence in the cutter, Craftsman offers a 15-year limited warranty with purchase.