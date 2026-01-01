5 Tools DeWalt Makes That Craftsman Doesn't
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
When it comes to the best major power tool brands you can buy, it's hard to beat DeWalt. The tool company is trusted by many professionals, DIYers, and casual users alike due to the reliability and quality of its products. Another reason you'll often find DeWalt's trademark yellow and black tools around jobsites or home garages is the wide range of products it offers, including hand tools, accessories, storage solutions, and more.
Some DeWalt offerings are innovative devices that can allow you to accomplish tasks much more easily, such as lifting and setting down concrete slabs. Others are improved takes on classic tools, such as a motorized drain snake that feeds and retracts the line at the push of a button. You won't find more niche products like these from some major tool brands, such as Craftsman, despite Craftsman having a huge roster of different tools and plenty to offer in many of the same categories as DeWalt.
DeWalt even has some outdoor equipment that Craftsman doesn't sell, even though the latter is widely known for its landscaping gear. Here are five tools DeWalt makes that Craftsman doesn't, spanning a variety of trades that include woodworking, masonry, and plumbing.
Motorized drain snake
Clogs are one of the most common and annoying problems you can face in the bathroom or kitchen, especially since calling a plumber can be expensive. You can find many tips and tricks for unclogging a sink online, but a drain snake is usually a reliable solution, as its coiled design can reach and pull out debris without needing to disassemble pipes. Plumbing is one of those categories that Craftsman doesn't really invest in, though, and it doesn't even offer a basic snake.
DeWalt, on the other hand, offers a motorized drain snake that takes most of the manual labor out of the equation, making unclogging sinks and tubs even easier. The DeWalt 20V Max XR Drain Snake (model DCD200B) is compatible with the same batteries as many of its other power tools, allowing you to use it in areas where power outlets are inconvenient to use.
Powered by a brushless motor, the tool has a pistol grip design with a variable speed trigger, allowing you to handle the snake like a cordless drill. Its inline forward-reverse button can be used to retract the snake (and, ideally, the clog) in the same way. The DeWalt 20V Max XR Drain Snake includes a 5/16-inch x 25-foot black oxide drain cable with bulb head, though you can remove the inner drum and use a 3/8-inch x 35-foot cable as well. This allows you to use the snake in pipes up to 3 inches wide. You can quickly lock and release the cable when needed, while an integrated LED helps you see into your pipes.
Handheld mixer
Even die-hard Craftsman enthusiasts will need to look elsewhere if they're looking to mix substances like cement, mortar, or drywall mud. The company doesn't just lack a drum mixer in its lineup, either; the company also lacks powered handheld mixers for smaller batches. The former is one of the many tools that Ryobi makes but Craftsman doesn't; similarly, DeWalt has products for those who need to mix batches of material in a bucket.
The DeWalt 9 Amp 1/2-inch Spade Handle Drill (model DW130V) is a corded tool that weighs 7.5 pounds and can be held above a bucket for mixing. It features soft-grip handles, including a 2-position rear spade handle and a 3-position side handle, allowing you to get optimal control for drilling and mixing tasks. It has a 9-amp, 120V motor and a variable speed switch that goes up to 550 rpm. It's also reversible and will help prevent air bubbles as you mix. With its 1/2-inch chuck, it can also take various drill heads like augers and twist bits for drilling into wood and steel.
If no outlets are available, DeWalt also offers a 60V Max Cordless Mixer/Drill (model DCD130B). The battery-powered tool has the same 3-position side handle and variable speed trigger, but is allegedly over twice as powerful as its corded cousin, with an E-Clutch system that automatically stops rotation to protect the device. With a DeWalt Flexvolt 6 Ah battery, the 60V Max Cordless Mixer/Drill can mix up to 19 premixed drywall 4.5-gallon buckets, 17 5-gallon buckets of tile mortar, or nine 4.5-gallon buckets of concrete on a single charge. It also has a 1/2-inch chuck for drilling wood, metal, and mortar.
20V Max Grabo Lifter
The DeWalt Grabo Lifter is an innovative tool that uses a powerful vacuum to stick to and hold various materials, like glass, stone, and concrete. This not only makes it easier for workers to carry them around construction sites, but also makes them much easier to place or remove. For example, you can press one vertically against a plate glass window, allowing you to lift and remove it without needing to grip the sides. Anyone who's ever crushed a finger or scraped a knuckle setting down a slab of concrete can also imagine the benefit of DeWalt's Grabo Lifter. You won't find a device such as this from many major tool brands, so Craftsman isn't an outlier for lacking a similar product in its catalog.
DeWalt's 20V Max Grabo Lifter (model DCE592B) uses the same power system as many other DeWalt cordless tools, so you don't need anything special to use it outside of the brand's proprietary batteries and charger. It includes replacement dust filters, a foam-rubber seal for strong suction, a sunshade accessory, and a seal guard accessory. It can lift a maximum of 265 pounds and, importantly, utilizes an integrated pressure sensor that allows it to maintain its vacuum grip.
The tool is controlled with a single handle and a double-action button. It includes a full-color LED screen with a digital pressure gauge that also displays load capacity and current settings. An audio alarm will sound when the battery is low, so you'll know to set down whatever it is you're carrying before accidentally dropping it on your foot.
Biscuit joiner
One way to invisibly attach two pieces of wood is with a biscuit (also called a plate). Biscuits are thin pieces of wood that are inserted into opposing slots of two pieces of wood to join them. Not everyone agrees that biscuit joiners are a better way to create joints, but anyone who does prefer to use biscuits won't be able to use a Craftsman tool for them. They can, however, use the DeWalt 20V Max XR Biscuit Joiner (model DCW682B) to quickly cut most common biscuit sizes.
This cordless, brushless tool sports a dual rack and pinion fence design with retractable anti-slip pins and features tool-free depth, height, and 0 to 90-degree bevel adjustments. Its depth-selection knob can quickly switch between #0, #10, and #20 biscuits. These biscuits don't come with the tool, but it does include a 4-inch blade, spanner wrench, T20 wrench, dust bag, angled dust port, and a port that's compatible with standard 35 mm dust extractors. It also features an electric brake and a paddle switch design to accommodate both lefties and righties.
DeWalt also offers a corded 6.5-amp Plate Joiner Kit (model DW682K) with a 10,000 rpm motor designed for working with hardwoods. Like the cordless joiner, it has pre-set depth stops for the most common biscuit sizes and a dual rack and pinion fence that allows for parallel joints with every cut. Its one-piece fence is adjustable and can tilt between 0 and 90 degrees. A 45-degree locating notch in its fence allows indexing off the outside surface of a mitered joint, and the tool's non-marring, heavy-duty aluminum shoe can clamp joiners in place.
Battery-powered backpack blower
Craftsman is well-known for its outdoor and lawn equipment, including leaf blowers. While the brand has a gas-powered backpack blower, it doesn't offer a battery-powered equivalent. Until recently, neither did DeWalt, but one of the DeWalt products coming out in 2026 is the 60V Max Cordless Backpack Blower (model DCBL570B).
The DeWalt 60V Max Cordless Backpack Blower allows users to carry a heavier, more powerful motor (and its heavy-duty batteries) on their backs, which allows for more comfortable use and an easier-to-maneuver blower head. This may also make it easier to use around workshops to clear sawdust and other debris. Since it's electric, it's also quieter than gas-powered backpack models, which also makes it more convenient for indoor use.
The tool is powered by a brushless motor and utilizes a concentrator nozzle for powerful air speed. It's controlled by a lockable variable speed trigger and digital speed control with an LED dashboard displaying current settings and data. The device has three performance modes: Turbo, Eco, and Performance. DeWalt designed the backpack blower with padded, fully adjustable shoulder straps and waist belt for more comfort while working. As one of DeWalt's newest products, it may be too soon to tell if the machine lives up to the brand's usual standards, but it's certainly worth the attention of anyone looking to ditch their handheld blower without relying on gas-powered engines like those offered by Craftsman.