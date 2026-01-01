5 Tools DeWalt Makes That Craftsman Doesn't

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When it comes to the best major power tool brands you can buy, it's hard to beat DeWalt. The tool company is trusted by many professionals, DIYers, and casual users alike due to the reliability and quality of its products. Another reason you'll often find DeWalt's trademark yellow and black tools around jobsites or home garages is the wide range of products it offers, including hand tools, accessories, storage solutions, and more.

Some DeWalt offerings are innovative devices that can allow you to accomplish tasks much more easily, such as lifting and setting down concrete slabs. Others are improved takes on classic tools, such as a motorized drain snake that feeds and retracts the line at the push of a button. You won't find more niche products like these from some major tool brands, such as Craftsman, despite Craftsman having a huge roster of different tools and plenty to offer in many of the same categories as DeWalt.

DeWalt even has some outdoor equipment that Craftsman doesn't sell, even though the latter is widely known for its landscaping gear. Here are five tools DeWalt makes that Craftsman doesn't, spanning a variety of trades that include woodworking, masonry, and plumbing.