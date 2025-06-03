What Is A Biscuit Joiner Used For In Woodworking (And Do You Really Need One)?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

One of the key differences between woodworking and carpentry is the methods each discipline uses to join together pieces of wood. Carpenters tend to favor faster methods over aesthetics, choosing tools such as pneumatic nailers and cordless impact drivers to install screws quickly, Woodworkers, on the other hand, take great pride in their finished product, often using joining methods that are hidden from view or altogether invisible.

One such invisible method used by some woodworkers to join boards when making butt, edge-to-edge, and miter joints is the biscuit (or plate) joint. A biscuit joint uses a biscuit — a thin, oblong piece of pressed wood — inserted into opposing slots cut into the wood being joined by a biscuit joiner.

The upside of using a biscuit joiner is that the biscuits are designed to add strength to the joint of which they are a part. Of course, wood glue is the main ingredient that adds strength to any woodworking joint, but the biscuits undeniably add surface area to the glued joint. The downside is that the tool to make this happen is expensive, and it adds another step required to complete the project.

