What Is A Biscuit Joiner Used For In Woodworking (And Do You Really Need One)?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
One of the key differences between woodworking and carpentry is the methods each discipline uses to join together pieces of wood. Carpenters tend to favor faster methods over aesthetics, choosing tools such as pneumatic nailers and cordless impact drivers to install screws quickly, Woodworkers, on the other hand, take great pride in their finished product, often using joining methods that are hidden from view or altogether invisible.
One such invisible method used by some woodworkers to join boards when making butt, edge-to-edge, and miter joints is the biscuit (or plate) joint. A biscuit joint uses a biscuit — a thin, oblong piece of pressed wood — inserted into opposing slots cut into the wood being joined by a biscuit joiner.
The upside of using a biscuit joiner is that the biscuits are designed to add strength to the joint of which they are a part. Of course, wood glue is the main ingredient that adds strength to any woodworking joint, but the biscuits undeniably add surface area to the glued joint. The downside is that the tool to make this happen is expensive, and it adds another step required to complete the project.
Do you need a biscuit joiner in your woodworking shop?
Deciding on which tools to invest in while trying to equip your home woodworking shop often comes down to the available budget. If money was no object, most woodworkers would have every specialized tool imaginable. Do you need a biscuit joiner in your woodworking shop? No, not really, but there are a lot of popular tools used by nearly every woodworker that aren't completely necessary.
It's true that using a biscuit joiner creates a stronger joint than a simple butt joint, although some will argue against that position. However, there are untold numbers of tables, doors, picture frames, and other woodworking projects with joints devoid of biscuits that are still holding strong using only glue.
While a biscuit joiner likely falls into the category of luxury tool rather than required equipment, if you're going to add one to your shop, don't cheap out. You can do any project that you'd use it for without it. One highly rated and well-reviewed biscuit joiner comes from DeWalt for less than $200.
The 6.5-amp DeWalt biscuit joiner (shown above) sells on Amazon for $193.09, has a 4.7-star user rating, and comes in a handy storage bag. The complete biscuit joiner kit includes a dust collection bag, vacuum adapter, Torx key, wrench, and carbide blade. The tool is also protected by a 3-year limited warranty, one year of free service, and a 90-day money back guarantee.