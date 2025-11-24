DIY Tips & Tricks: Professional Plumber Recommends Trying This When You Have A Clogged Sink
A clogged sink can really ruin a day, but did you know it's easy enough to fix on your own? Assuming you're comfortable mucking around with the pipes under your sink, you may be able to solve the problem long-term and prevent your clog from becoming a total blockage.
All sorts of things can clog your sink, such as hair or other debris that slips down your drain during normal use. And if it gets clogged, for many, they just don't have the option of hiring a plumber or buying an expensive tool like a clog-busting powered drain snake. You could use a drain cleaner, but dumping harsh chemicals down your drain may not be something everyone wants to do — they can harm the environment, and may damage your pipes if used incorrectly. Plus, those may not completely clean the pipe, meaning you're just delaying the inevitable return of the clog.
So, what do professional plumbers recommend doing to fix this yourself? It turns out that disassembling a key plumbing component to give it a good cleaning is actually a totally feasible afternoon project for most DIY plumbers.
Remove and clean your P-Trap to fix your clogged bathroom sink
Working on your own plumbing can be daunting, but a professional plumber, Home Repair Tutor, has been sharing how to do your own home maintenance on YouTube and TikTok for a while now. In one of his most recent videos, he shared a simple, step-by-step guide for cleaning your own sink.
The solution is to hit the clog right where it lives: your P-Trap. The P-Trap is the curved pipe underneath your sink (it gets its name from the fact that it's shaped like... well, the letter P). The purpose of this pipe is to prevent sewer gases from creeping up into your home. The shape of the pipe holds water, creating a barrier of entry that water can push past when you drain your sink, but gases from the other end can't permeate. However, that same design means that once the drain slows down due to residue, it can quickly lead to a gunky buildup, causing your clog.
Cleaning it sounds like a daunting task, but as you can see in Home Repair Tutor's video, it's really all about the preparation. Make sure you have a bucket in place to catch any liquids that may leak from the pipe, and all the necessary tools on hand, like pickup tools, an old toothbrush, and something to rest your knees on. Unscrew the P-trap, make sure the clog is cleared between the sink and the trap, and then clean the inside of the trap. Reassemble everything, test to make sure there's no leaks, and you're good to go.
Cleaning your own pipes can save time and money
Obviously, you shouldn't undertake even the simplest of plumbing maintenance tasks if you're not comfortable fiddling with your home's pipes. However, it has to be said that such cleaning can be extremely convenient. You won't be spending all day waiting for a plumber to show up, but you also won't have to pay their fees for a task you can do yourself.
Even hiring a plumber for something as simple as clearing a clogged drain will cost you. Most charge by the hour, and while we found a few plumbers quoting around $100 for a simple sink clog, some users report prices as high as $215. Obviously, this can vary depending on where you live and the clog's location, so make sure to consult a local plumber before budgeting for a fix.
The reality is that you will inevitably face a clog, and pipes will be a thing you have to deal with at some point in your life. You don't have to buy every drain-clog-busting tool on the market or become a master plumber, but becoming comfortable enough to perform basic drain maintenance will make your life that much easier.