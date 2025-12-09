6 Tools Ryobi Makes That Craftsman Doesn't

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Both Ryobi and Craftsman are known as quality tool brands that are more focused on affordability than professional-grade products, which make both brands popular for DIYers and casual use. Craftsman may have a slightly stronger reputation when it comes to durability, though that may be because the brand has been around longer — the company was founded nearly a century ago. Ryobi started in Japan in the 1940s but became much more popular only in the last decade or so as it expanded its cordless power tool lineup.

Now, Ryobi is known for its vast lineup of different tools and accessories across many categories, including everything from tiny USB-powered gadgets to riding mowers. Whether it's woodworking, automotive, lawn care, plumbing, or more, the brand has many different tools that may be useful. Some of these tools aren't available from Craftsman, so if you're in need of a particular device for a particular application, you may have to opt for a Ryobi product even if you typically like to stick with Craftsman.

These include tools you might need for carpentry or construction, as well as devices that can be handy in your day-to-day routine, especially if you're constantly opening packages. Ryobi even makes a tool for ice fishing that Craftsman does not. Of course, there are other brands out there, but if you're only deciding between the two, here are six tools Ryobi sells that Craftsman doesn't offer.