6 Tools Ryobi Makes That Craftsman Doesn't
Both Ryobi and Craftsman are known as quality tool brands that are more focused on affordability than professional-grade products, which make both brands popular for DIYers and casual use. Craftsman may have a slightly stronger reputation when it comes to durability, though that may be because the brand has been around longer — the company was founded nearly a century ago. Ryobi started in Japan in the 1940s but became much more popular only in the last decade or so as it expanded its cordless power tool lineup.
Now, Ryobi is known for its vast lineup of different tools and accessories across many categories, including everything from tiny USB-powered gadgets to riding mowers. Whether it's woodworking, automotive, lawn care, plumbing, or more, the brand has many different tools that may be useful. Some of these tools aren't available from Craftsman, so if you're in need of a particular device for a particular application, you may have to opt for a Ryobi product even if you typically like to stick with Craftsman.
These include tools you might need for carpentry or construction, as well as devices that can be handy in your day-to-day routine, especially if you're constantly opening packages. Ryobi even makes a tool for ice fishing that Craftsman does not. Of course, there are other brands out there, but if you're only deciding between the two, here are six tools Ryobi sells that Craftsman doesn't offer.
6-amp AC Biscuit Joiner
Biscuit joiners may not strictly be necessary for woodworking, but can help build stronger joints and be a nice luxury tool to have on hand. The fact that you can get by without ever using one may be one reason Craftsman doesn't manufacture one, but there are plenty of woodworkers — both professional and hobbyists — who like to use biscuits. Ryobi is one of the brands that does offer tools for such woodworkers, and, in addition to selling its own branded biscuits, makes a 6-amp AC Biscuit Joiner to create slots for them.
The Ryobi 6-amp AC Biscuit Joiner offers cutting angles between 0 and 135 degrees. It includes positive stops at each end, as well as 45 and 90 degrees. Cutting depth can also be adjusted and offers positive stops for #0, #10, and #20 biscuits. The blade is carbide tipped for precise cuts and the 6-amp motor can generate up to 11,000 rpm, allowing the tool to be used on harder woods. The tool is equipped with metal fences with rack and pinion adjustment and was built with a more-ergonomic handle that can help when using the tool for extended periods of time.
The Ryobi 6-amp AC Biscuit Joiner Kit (model JM83K) includes a dust bag, storage bag, and #10 biscuits and is available from Home Depot for $179.
18V One+ Fogger
The Ryobi 18V One+ Fogger is used to effectively dispense herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, and other chemicals you might use around your property. This makes it a very useful power tool to have on hand if you're a gardener or landscaper. Keeping bugs away from your garden is different from keeping them away from your patio — while Craftsman does offer a Mosquito Repellent Deet Free Outdoor Device as well as sprayers, it doesn't have a fogger such as Ryobi's.
The difference between dispensing fog or mist compared to liquid is obvious, so there's a good reason you might need one and not the other. The Ryobi 18V One+ Fogger is a cordless, handheld tool, so you can use it anywhere in your yard, even if you have a large piece of land. It's lightweight and has a half-gallon capacity, making it easier to use or transport to where you need it.
The tool uses a simple trigger mechanism for easy operation. It can spray up to 15 feet and cover up to 1000 sq-ft per minute. On a single charge, it can cover 10,000 square feet of land, so you likely won't need to stop for a recharge before you're finished. The tank is translucent, which is useful if you use multiple chemicals and want to make sure you're using the correct one at any given moment.
The Ryobi 18V One+ Fogger (model P2805BTL) is available from Home Depot for $75.
USB Lithium Power Cutter
The Ryobi USB Lithium Power Cutter is very popular with many users for a few different reasons. As part of Ryobi's line of USB Lithium cordless devices, it's more compact and lightweight than many other power tools and, unlike Ryobi's 18V products, doesn't require a dedicated charger. Instead, it recharges with a standard USB cable. Its function is another reason users really like the tool, as it's essentially a powered version of a pair of scissors.
This functionality allows the Ryobi Power Cutter to easily open packages — including those frustratingly impenetrable plastic clamshell types. For those who don't have the grip strength or agility to use a pair of scissors on tougher materials, the Power Cutter can be a total game changer. It can be used on leather, rubber, or carpets. It's surprising more brands, such as Craftsman, don't offer a similar device.
The tool is built with an integrated guideline, so you can keep your cuts straight as you slice through material. Built to last, the blade is self-sharpening. Like other USB Lithium devices, it includes an LED fuel gauge that allows you to keep tabs on battery life. Plus, the USB-C port on the tool's Ryobi USB Lithium Battery can be used to charge phones, tablets, and other devices.
The Ryobi USB Lithium Power Cutter Kit (model FVC51K) includes a 2 Ah battery and charging cable and is currently available from Home Depot for $49.97, $10 off its usual price.
40V HP Ice Auger
While not as large or powerful as Ryobi's dedicated tools, Craftsman does make a Cordless Multi-use Garden Tool that can be used as an earth auger. What it doesn't make, though, is an ice auger like Ryobi's 40V HP cordless option. While they look similar, there is a difference between an ice auger and earth auger and the two shouldn't be used interchangeably. Ryobi's ice auger includes an essential ice bit and offers significantly more torque than the brand's earth auger.
Despite being battery-powered, it also offers 30% more torque than gas-powered augers, according to Ryobi. It's capable of 54 ft-lbs of torque and its auger can spin at up to 200 rpm. The tool weighs 34 pounds and is designed to be portable, which is important if you're planning on taking it out to the lake for ice fishing this winter. Ryobi says that its auger is designed to vibrate less without sacrificing power, which also makes it easier and more comfortable to control during use. The auger is also versatile — it can be used at low speed, high speed, or in reverse, allowing you to tailor your drilling depending on each application.
Home Depot sells the Ryobi 40V HP Ice Auger Kit (model RY40712), which includes a 4 Ah battery, charger, and 8-inch auger bit, for $299.
Mud Mixer + Cement Mixer
The Ryobi 18V One+ HP ½-inch Mud Mixer is a cordless, handheld tool that allows you to easily mix thick materials in a bucket, such as paint, cement, grout, mortar, plaster, or drywall joint compound. Craftsman, though, does not have such a tool. If you're working on a larger job or project and need to mix a lot of material, you likely won't want to be doing it by hand. If that's the case, Ryobi also makes a Portable Cement Mixer that will keep material in motion and from drying as you work. Like the mud mixer though, Craftsman does not offer a cement mixer in its catalog.
Ryobi's 18V One+ HP ½-inch Mud Mixer sports a powerful brushless motor and can deliver up to 800 rpm. With six different speed settings you can adjust between, you'll be able to find the appropriate power level for a range of different materials. This also means you don't need to use a higher setting when it's not necessary, saving you battery life. Ryobi says its cordless Mud Mixer can mix over 30 buckets per charge. It features a steel chuck that fits with standard ½-inch paddles and integrated chuck key storage to facilitate accessory changes. Weighing only 7 pounds, it's also highly portable and easy to operate.
The Ryobi Concrete Mixer has a 5-cubic-foot capacity and has integrated wheels for moving it around the jobsite. Along with the barrel, it includes the stand assembly and mixing tines as well. It's powered by a ½-horsepower motor that runs on a standard three-prong plug for 120V circuits.
The Ryobi 18V One+ HP ½-inch Mud Mixer (model PBLMM01B) is available from Home Depot for $199.
The Ryobi Portable Cement Mixer (model RMX001) is available from Home Depot for $349.