How Much Does Ryobi's Fogger Cost & What Is It Used For?
To say Ryobi has an expansive tool lineup would be a massive understatement. The brand has been around for ages, and throughout its history, it has delved into just about every form of tool one could need. Workshop favorites like drills and sanders, landscaping essentials like trimmers and lawn mowers, and a whole lot more occupy its catalogue. While some users feel there are a few Ryobi tools we should avoid, a fair chunk of the brand's offerings are known to get the job done. That even goes for some of the lineup's more unusual entries, such as the battery-powered handheld fogger.
While not an essential piece for every Ryobi user, many are likely to find benefits in the brand's fogger. This tool is used to spray liquids, such as pesticides or garden chemicals, to remove bugs or invasive plants. If this sounds like something you could benefit from, you likely want to know what it'll set you back. The fogger alone runs $74.97, though there is a kit for $109.00 that comes with an 18-volt, 2Ah battery and charger. Since a battery is required for this tool to operate, if you don't already have a compatible Ryobi battery, the kit could be a good option.
Of course, there's more to this fogger than its base purpose and price point. There's also the matter of performance and what you can expect to get out of this tool.
The performance behind the Ryobi fogger
Whether you elect to pay $74.97 or $109.00 for your Ryobi fogger, you should expect to have no trouble getting it to work. With the half-gallon tank filled with your preferred fog liquid and a charged Ryobi battery attached, you simply need to pull the trigger to start misting your intended area. While the placement of the trigger on the handle at the top is convenient, and the design is relatively compact, be aware that the fogger will have some weight once it's filled up. Expect to lug around roughly 11 pounds, all without the aid of any kind of strap or harness to help out.
Set up and physical specifications aside, there's also the matter of this fogger's performance. It's advertised as being able to spray a distance of around 15 feet, which can cover up to 1,000 square feet per minute. On a single charge of the 18V, 2Ah battery, you can expect to cover around 10,000 square feet per charge, so you shouldn't have any trouble getting your work done. Should there be any issues, though, you're not entirely left on your own. This tool is covered by Ryobi's 3-year manufacturer's warranty, so as long as it's within the terms, getting a faulty tool replaced or repaired is entirely possible.
There are plenty of Ryobi tools every home landscaper would want, and the chemical fogger is no exception. Although it may be pricey, if you want to keep your yard free of intruders, it can undoubtedly provide a helping hand.