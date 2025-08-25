How Much Does Ryobi's Fogger Cost & What Is It Used For?

To say Ryobi has an expansive tool lineup would be a massive understatement. The brand has been around for ages, and throughout its history, it has delved into just about every form of tool one could need. Workshop favorites like drills and sanders, landscaping essentials like trimmers and lawn mowers, and a whole lot more occupy its catalogue. While some users feel there are a few Ryobi tools we should avoid, a fair chunk of the brand's offerings are known to get the job done. That even goes for some of the lineup's more unusual entries, such as the battery-powered handheld fogger.

While not an essential piece for every Ryobi user, many are likely to find benefits in the brand's fogger. This tool is used to spray liquids, such as pesticides or garden chemicals, to remove bugs or invasive plants. If this sounds like something you could benefit from, you likely want to know what it'll set you back. The fogger alone runs $74.97, though there is a kit for $109.00 that comes with an 18-volt, 2Ah battery and charger. Since a battery is required for this tool to operate, if you don't already have a compatible Ryobi battery, the kit could be a good option.

Of course, there's more to this fogger than its base purpose and price point. There's also the matter of performance and what you can expect to get out of this tool.