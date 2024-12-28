Ryobi Ice Vs. Earth Auger: What Are The Differences?

At some point, anyone who has ever tried to maintain or develop their property will run into the inevitable need to dig some holes. Whether it's adding a new fence to your backyard or making way to plant some additional foliage, the act of digging holes can quickly go from a casual activity to a hardcore workout. Thankfully, tools like augers exist to keep the back pain at bay and they can mean the difference between a few hours or a few days of landscaping work. These days, leading power tool manufacturers like Ryobi have recognized the need to make the act of digging holes a little more efficient and have released several auger models, such as the Ryobi Ice Auger and Ryobi Earth Auger.

Despite being made for different things, both auger models are part of the Ryobi 40V battery system, which uses high performance lithium batteries. In addition, they are designed to be powerful while remaining portable and easy to hold. Depending on how hard you need to go, both models also offer two speed modes, as well as the option to reverse. Not to mention, they also have added safety features, such as anti-kickback mechanisms, to reduce your risk of injury from accidents. Lastly, they're both backed by the same 3-year battery warranty and 5-year warranty periods.

So, how do you know which one is for you? Before we can understand how they set themselves apart, it's important to know how each model is supposed to function.

