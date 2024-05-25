Everything You Need To Know About Ryobi Augers Before You Buy
If you are a home improvement enthusiast who prefers the DIY approach, you know it's important to have the right tools on hand before you tackle even the smallest of projects. If your next bathroom or backyard task involves drain work or the need to drill a hole in the ground, the one Ryobi landscaping tool you shouldn't be working without is an auger. The reliable Japanese power appliance manufacturer has made a complete line of augers available on the consumer market, and they have a model to suit virtually every hole-drilling need that may arise.
Though different models are designed to meet specific needs, the auger as we traditionally know it is a large, downward-facing drill used to bore a hole in the ground. The reasons for drilling said holes can vary, though they're often for planting greenery or for inserting fence posts into the ground. An auger can also come in handy when you need to bore a hole in a thick sheet of ice, as one might during an ice fishing expedition.
Given the range of options offered by Ryobi, figuring out which device to buy can get a little daunting and there are several factors buyers need to consider prior to investing in an auger. Fear not, we're here to help you answer some of those burning questions before you make your purchase. Here are a few things you need to know about Ryobi augers before you buy one.
Ryobi offers a range of augers for different jobs
As there are distinctly different Ryobi augers designed to handle the various drilling needs that may arise around the house or job site, figuring out which tool best suits you is really just a matter of digging in and doing some research on the company's line of devices.
While all augers are handheld by design, the designation is most fitting to Ryobi's 3" Handheld Auger due to its compact size, which makes it ideal for drilling smaller holes for planting bulbs in a garden. However, if you're looking to insert more mature plants, cultivate a garden's soil, or install fence posts, Ryobi's 6" Brushless Auger or its 8" Earth Auger may be better suited to the task. The tool manufacturer also offers an 8" Brushless Ice Auger, a torquey cordless device that promises to get you through even the thickest of frozen surfaces.
Ryobi also has a line of drain augers for use in your bathroom or kitchen. These augers are, perhaps, better known as drain snakes, and feature a steel cable that is inserted into drains and pipes to help loosen up any blockages. Such a device could prove invaluable if you've a pesky clog that Drano alone cannot seem to conquer. If you're interested, you can pick up Ryobi's well-reviewed, entry-level 25' Drain Auger for about $80.
Most Ryobi augers are part of the ONE+ line of tools
As you can imagine, an auger can require considerable power to operate, and there are several gas-powered options available on the market. However, Ryobi augers are exclusively battery-powered these days, with each device outfitted with a rechargeable pack. Furthermore, three of the five augers we've discussed are from the company's ONE+ product line.
If you're unfamiliar with Ryobi's ONE+ tools, the cordless devices are powered by lithium battery packs which, in conjunction with special brushless motors and advanced electronics help boost the power and performance of a massive line of the company's handheld appliances. A huge selling point of the range is the fact that ONE+ battery packs are designed to be interchangeable with any other tool in the line, which now includes more than 300 devices. So, if you already own a ONE+ tool, you can use its battery with one of the applicable Ryobi augers.
Unfortunately, not all augers feature in the ONE+ line, with the exceptions requiring a higher level of power. This includes Ryobi's 8" Earth Auger and the 8" Brushless Ice Auger, with each needing a steady 40 volts of power to function.
The Home Depot is the exclusive retailer
If you're interested in purchasing one of the various Ryobi augers, we've got some good news and some slightly bad news for you to consider. The good news is that purchasing a Ryobi auger won't cost you too much, with the models discussed ranging from $80 to $450. Ryobi augers are also backed by warranties that stretch from three to five years depending on the model. Augers are specialized tools however, and not like other appliances from Ryobi that do more than one job. So, you may want to think about whether you truly need one before you make your purchase.
As for where you can buy a Ryobi auger, the limited options may be slightly bad news. You can, of course, always purchase a Ryobi auger through the company's online storefront. Besides that, if you want to head out to a brick-and-mortar store to have a closer look at one before you buy it, the only place you can do so is at The Home Depot, as the home improvement mega-chain is the exclusive retailer of Ryobi products.