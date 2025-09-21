What Makes Ryobi's USB Lithium Power Cutter So Popular? What Users Are Saying
In addition to its popular line of 12-volt and 18-volt power tools, the Ryobi USB Lithium series offers a variety of cordless tools that you can use at home or take with you from job to job. Unlike Ryobi's 12V and 18V systems, its USB Lithium tools don't require a dedicated charger — they use a lithium battery that resembles a traditional alkaline AA battery that can be recharged by simply plugging in a USB-C cable. This allows these tools to be lighter and more portable.
Of course, you won't find larger, more power-hungry equipment like cordless circular saws running on a Ryobi USB Lithium battery, but there's still a wide range of various devices that are part of the system. Plus, the brand continuously adds new Ryobi USB Lithium products to its catalog. One useful tool that's part of the ecosystem is the Ryobi USB Lithium Power Cutter, which comes in handy in all kinds of applications, from renovations to opening your mail.
Essentially, it acts as a motorized blade or pair of scissors, so you can use it to easily open boxes or those plastic clamshell packages that are seemingly made of titanium. It can also be used for cutting fabric or leather in craft projects, as well as plastic sheets or ropes in various trades. It also works well as a carpet cutter if you're remodeling your home. The tool is sold with a 2Ah battery and a USB-C charging cable, and has a list price of $60. While it may cost more than a box cutter or a pair of strong scissors, the tool is pretty popular among those who've purchased it.
Older folks and those with grip issues will appreciate Ryobi's Power Cutter
With over 1,000 Home Depot customers contributing to its score, the Ryobi USB Lithium Power Cutter has a solid 4.3 out of 5 average user rating, with 90% of customers recommending it. That alone gives you an idea that the tool is good at what it does, but by coming through written reviews and the actual experience of users, you can get a stronger sense of what specifically makes it so popular. You'll find plenty of specific examples from users of what the tool can actually cut through, including wet carpet, irrigation tubing, bulky fabric, corrugated cardboard, closed cell foam rolls and more.
The tool is particularly popular with users who have weaker grip or strength, such as seniors or those with hand issues. Rather than having to manually apply force to slice through materials, the motorized cutter allows people to simply guide the tool and let it handle the rest. One user sums up its benefits in a 5-star review on Ryobi's website: "I'm 75 with severe arthritis in my hands, and using knives and/or boxcutters was difficult. This power cutter is an answer to a prayer. It works BETTER than I expected, and makes the job a breeze, no matter how many boxes I have to cut up. This is the way to go, especially for us oldsters."
In addition to its functionality, the USB Lithium power cutter is popular thanks to its strong battery life, with at least one Home Depot customer calling it "amazing." Another reports that Ryobi's Power Cutter "lasted all day with continuous use." In addition to running for a long time, users also note that the USB Lithium battery charges quickly when it does finally die out.
The Ryobi Power Cutter may be less popular with lefties
While most reviews are positive and contribute to its fairly high overall user score, not everyone comes away happy with the Ryobi Power Cutter after using it. For example, some Home Depot customers complain that it isn't strong enough to slice through thicker materials, such as double-corrugated cardboard. Cardboard comes up a lot, in fact, as a material the tool struggles to cut, with some saying it will even jam. A 1-star review left by one disgruntled user reads, "This thing does not work. I'd be faster using scissors or even a butter knife."
Several other reviews also note that it would be faster to use a box cutter or a similar instrument. When users mention that the tool struggles to perform its primary function, they cite either a lack of power or issues with the material catching on the blade guard. Another issue with the guard, mentioned by more than one customer, is that it is not adjustable, which is more of an inconvenience than a fundamental problem with the device.
Finally, while many of the Ryobi Power Cutter's strong reviews point out its ergonomic design, this praise isn't universal. Just as many left-handed people struggle with manual scissors designed for righties, some southpaws may also find the motorized tool uncomfortable to handle. One user describing the tool says that they are "left-handed and it's a bit clumsy to operate. Right-side use is very easy overall." However, these relatively minor qualms and sparse negative reviews don't make the popular power cutter one of the Ryobi tools you should avoid. Just make sure you're aware of its limitations before committing to buying one.
How Ryobi's Power Cutter was evaluated for this article
The users cited in this article discussing firsthand feedback for the Ryobi USB Lithium Power Cutter are derived from two primary sources: Ryobi's website and Home Depot's website. Ryobi's page is a great source for reviews and comments from users more likely to have operated other equipment from the brand that have a better sense of Ryobi's strengths and weaknesses and what level of quality one should expect from the company.
On the power cutter's product page, over 400 users weighed in, giving it a very positive overall user rating. Average ratings are generally more reliable when they come from a large pool of customers, as any fake or outlier reviews made in bad faith (whether positively or negatively) won't affect the average much. This is also what makes Home Depot a useful resource, as the retailer has a large base of users that often provide feedback on Ryobi tools. Over 1,000 Home Depot customers reviewed the USB Lithium Power Cutter, giving it a positive review and sharing more than enough experiences with the tool to get a good sense of how users overall feel about it and what makes the product so popular.