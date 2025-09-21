What Makes Ryobi's USB Lithium Power Cutter So Popular? What Users Are Saying

In addition to its popular line of 12-volt and 18-volt power tools, the Ryobi USB Lithium series offers a variety of cordless tools that you can use at home or take with you from job to job. Unlike Ryobi's 12V and 18V systems, its USB Lithium tools don't require a dedicated charger — they use a lithium battery that resembles a traditional alkaline AA battery that can be recharged by simply plugging in a USB-C cable. This allows these tools to be lighter and more portable.

Of course, you won't find larger, more power-hungry equipment like cordless circular saws running on a Ryobi USB Lithium battery, but there's still a wide range of various devices that are part of the system. Plus, the brand continuously adds new Ryobi USB Lithium products to its catalog. One useful tool that's part of the ecosystem is the Ryobi USB Lithium Power Cutter, which comes in handy in all kinds of applications, from renovations to opening your mail.

Essentially, it acts as a motorized blade or pair of scissors, so you can use it to easily open boxes or those plastic clamshell packages that are seemingly made of titanium. It can also be used for cutting fabric or leather in craft projects, as well as plastic sheets or ropes in various trades. It also works well as a carpet cutter if you're remodeling your home. The tool is sold with a 2Ah battery and a USB-C charging cable, and has a list price of $60. While it may cost more than a box cutter or a pair of strong scissors, the tool is pretty popular among those who've purchased it.