6 Costco Tech Items You Should Steer Clear Of (According To Reviews)

Without getting embroiled in the Gold Star vs. Executive member debate, one thing about Costco remains true: there's this assumption that if it graces the warehouse floor, Costco is vouching for that item's quality. From its generous return policy to its long-lasting product warranties, shopping at Costco just has a certain higher standard about it. And it seems that shoppers naturally trust the store's inventory to match that standard. That trust extends to electronics, as well.

Costco usually has some really attractive deals on top trending tech, but even at this warehouse giant, not every item lives up to the expectations. Once it's taken out of the store and brought into real people's homes, cars, or daily routines, there are some Costco tech items that flat-out disappoint. Based on customer reviews, common complaints, and even professional opinions, we found six tech products sold at Costco that you might not want to risk adding to cart. While none of these items are guaranteed failures for every buyer, there's a notable amount of negative feedback that you need to be aware of.