This Is One Of The Best-Rated TVs You Can Buy At Costco

There's a lot to think about when you're buying a new TV. Size, resolution, brand, smart features, and budget all come into play. Some of us may fall victim to sales pitches and gimmicks, which is one mistake to avoid when buying a new TV. While it can be hard to trust the word of someone trying to make a commission, ratings and reviews can play heavily into our decision-making. According to BrightLocal, which helps companies boost their online visibility, as many as 98% of buyers look at reviews before they make a purchase. We imagine that's especially true for electronics and items that buyers plan to keep for many years.

Buying electronics at a warehouse store like Costco can feel tricky, so reviews may factor heavily in your decision. One of the most highly-rated televisions available at Costco is an LG OLED C4 Series 77" model. At the time of writing, this model is priced at $1,499.97 and has a rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars. You must be a Costco member to purchase this smart TV, and it's not available in all stores. If you can get your hands on one, Costco offers free delivery to your room of choice as long as you are within 50 miles of a Costco Wholesale warehouse. You can also opt for White Glove delivery service that includes set-up. Costco also has a 90-day return policy (which beats Best Buy's 15-day policy), and this TV has a two-year warranty. Costco members love this LG's picture quality and voice command, although some said it took some time to get used to its menus. Do tech reviewers agree?