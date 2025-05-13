Yes, You Can Get Ultrahuman Rings At Costco (And Here's How Much They Cost)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

With technology continuing to advance at a rate that can only be described as "rapid," uses for certain applications are growing just as quickly. That includes hundreds of apps and devices that track your health patterns to help you eat, sleep, and exercise for the betterment of your life. Among the various devices you'll find on the market to help you elevate your wellness are smart rings from a few major names in tech.

Advertisement

Among those offerings, you'll find well-regarded smart rings from brands like Ultrahuman and Oura, which are designed to track various personal metrics and guide you towards a healthier lifestyle. While those brands essentially offer the same sorts of service, they go about it in slightly different ways. But if you're looking for a smart ring you can use without the need of a subscription, Ultrahuman is the option for you, as the device tracks your general health and sleep patterns via a one-time purchase — though you can upgrade the coverage with add-on services.

If you're interested in an Ultrahuman ring, you'll be happy to know you can purchase them from any number of major retailers these days, including even Amazon. Online titans and big boxers like Best Buy are not the only retail outlets outfitting consumers with smart rings, as Costco is indeed also selling Ultrahuman devices these days. And if you're a Costco regular, it'll likely come as no surprise that the retailer currently has the lowest price you can find for Ultrahuman rings.

Advertisement