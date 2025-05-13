Yes, You Can Get Ultrahuman Rings At Costco (And Here's How Much They Cost)
With technology continuing to advance at a rate that can only be described as "rapid," uses for certain applications are growing just as quickly. That includes hundreds of apps and devices that track your health patterns to help you eat, sleep, and exercise for the betterment of your life. Among the various devices you'll find on the market to help you elevate your wellness are smart rings from a few major names in tech.
Among those offerings, you'll find well-regarded smart rings from brands like Ultrahuman and Oura, which are designed to track various personal metrics and guide you towards a healthier lifestyle. While those brands essentially offer the same sorts of service, they go about it in slightly different ways. But if you're looking for a smart ring you can use without the need of a subscription, Ultrahuman is the option for you, as the device tracks your general health and sleep patterns via a one-time purchase — though you can upgrade the coverage with add-on services.
If you're interested in an Ultrahuman ring, you'll be happy to know you can purchase them from any number of major retailers these days, including even Amazon. Online titans and big boxers like Best Buy are not the only retail outlets outfitting consumers with smart rings, as Costco is indeed also selling Ultrahuman devices these days. And if you're a Costco regular, it'll likely come as no surprise that the retailer currently has the lowest price you can find for Ultrahuman rings.
Costco has pretty good prices on Ultrahuman Rings
Before you peel out of the driveway en route to your closest Costco to pick up an Ultrahuman smart ring, there are a few things you should know. First and foremost, you should know that, at least for the time being, Costco is only selling the devices through its online storefront, and they're only available for purchase by Costco shoppers with a verifiable membership number. In fact, as we learned while undertaking research for this article, the Ultrahuman rings available through Costco are so exclusive to members that you cannot even see the price without entering that membership number.
If you have a number at the ready, the retailer is selling Ultrahuman's AIR ring through its online store at a cost of just $299.99. The same devices are retailing for $349 when purchased through most other online retailers, including even the one operated by Ultrahuman itself. So yeah, it would seem you can chalk up another "low, low price" win for Costco here. The retailer even sells Ultrahuman's ring sizing kit for a cool $9.99 so you can ensure the device you purchase actually fits your finger.
Of course, if you're looking for a little more pizzazz in your smart ring health tracking game, Ultrahuman does offer a luxury model in the "Rare" collection. Those are available with either an 18K gold shell or in PT950 Platinum. They will, however, set you back $1,800 or more.