Oura Vs. Ultrahuman Ring: How Do They Compare? It Depends On Your Needs

Based on sales alone, the biggest name in the smart ring space is Oura, which was launched in 2015 and is currently on its fourth iteration, the Oura 4. It boasts over a million members, but it faces stiff competition from other smart ring brands, including Samsung and RingConn. Ultrahuman is its closest contender for the wearable tech crown.

When we ranked smart rings in October 2024, Oura came first, with Ultrahuman taking second place. Both have a comprehensive range of metrics based on your sleep, movement, temperature, and heart rate, and both look like stylish pieces of jewelry rather than tech and are reported to be comfortable to wear. These are two of the lightest smart rings on the market at the moment. Oura has more colors available in its standard range, but Ultrahuman has really embraced the jewelry aesthetic with its eye-wateringly expensive Rare versions.

Oura is available in twelve different ring sizes, and Ultrahuman has ten. As a good fit is necessary for accurate scores, both Oura and Ultrahuman will send you a size testing kit beforehand. While Oura has a longer battery life of eight days (under ideal conditions), Ultrahuman's battery life of six days is also very good. Importantly, they work with both iOS and Android phones. In many ways, Oura and Ultrahuman are very similar. So how do you choose between them?

