Ultrahuman Rings Go 'Luxury' In New Rare Series (And The Price May Shock You)
If you've ever looked at the decadent phones offered by the likes of Caviar, and felt despondent that you can't revel in the same kind of luxury with a smart ring, the excruciating wait is finally over. At CES 2025, Ultrahuman introduced Rare, a luxury smart ring that starts at a modest GBP 1,500 — or roughly $1,880, based on the current conversion rates. The sticker price, however, climbs all the way up to GBP 1,800 (approximately $2,250) for the Desert Collection of smart rings.
Available in Desert Rose, Dune, and Desert Snow color tones, the new smart rings by Ultrahuman are supposedly targeted at the same kind of crowd that pairs an Apple Watch with Hermes bands. So, what makes these smart rings special, apart from fancy terms like "intricate fluid elegance of wind-sculpted dunes" and "harmonious blend of beauty and resilience"? Well, the exterior shell is made out of 18K gold.
That's not the purest form of gold available for opulent paraphernalia, but if you care about standards for possessions crafted from the yellow metal, Ultahuman's smart ring will certainly serve that. "The gold has been sourced from London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) approved refineries and hallmarked by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS)," assures the company.
If gold sounds too mainstream, the Desert Snow variant will deliver some respite courtesy of its PT950 platinum shell. If the name doesn't make it abundantly clear, we are talking about 95% pure-grade Platinum, matching the jewelry standards.
It is still a smart ring, with plenty of sensor smarts
Selfridges London and Printemps Paris — in case those names sound familiar to your luxe senses — will be the ones hawking the Ultrahuman Rare collection of smart rings. Founder and CEO of Ultrahuman, Mohit Kumar, says the company has created a masterpiece that blends wellness and luxury. Underneath all that shiny facade, we still have a fairly capable smart ring that can take great care of your fitness ambitions.
The embedded sensor stack can keep an eye on sleep patterns, stress levels, blood oxygen saturation, heart rate, heart rate variability (HRV), and skin temperature, among other biomarkers. As far as sensors go, you get a photoplethysmography (PPG) unit, alongside a skin temperature sensor, and a six-axis motion sensor. It can also handle water exposure (up to a depth of up to 100m/328 ft), and employs a resin material that is hypoallergenic.
As far as health features go, you get access to metrics such as Dynamic Recovery, Sleep Index (for details such as sleep duration, phases, restfulness, etc.), stress rhythm score, movement index, and reproductive health analysis. And if you're one of those fine palette folks who enjoy a good cup of brew, the companion app will also sort out your "caffeine window" so that your stimulant intake doesn't take a toll on your sleep and only delivers its intended productivity boost.
For Rare customers, the company is also offering coverage and access benefits with the Lifetime UltrahumanX Access program, and complimentary access to all the PowerPlugs — from the current portfolio to future releases.