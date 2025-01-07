Ultrahuman Rings Go 'Luxury' In New Rare Series (And The Price May Shock You)

If you've ever looked at the decadent phones offered by the likes of Caviar, and felt despondent that you can't revel in the same kind of luxury with a smart ring, the excruciating wait is finally over. At CES 2025, Ultrahuman introduced Rare, a luxury smart ring that starts at a modest GBP 1,500 — or roughly $1,880, based on the current conversion rates. The sticker price, however, climbs all the way up to GBP 1,800 (approximately $2,250) for the Desert Collection of smart rings.

Available in Desert Rose, Dune, and Desert Snow color tones, the new smart rings by Ultrahuman are supposedly targeted at the same kind of crowd that pairs an Apple Watch with Hermes bands. So, what makes these smart rings special, apart from fancy terms like "intricate fluid elegance of wind-sculpted dunes" and "harmonious blend of beauty and resilience"? Well, the exterior shell is made out of 18K gold.

That's not the purest form of gold available for opulent paraphernalia, but if you care about standards for possessions crafted from the yellow metal, Ultahuman's smart ring will certainly serve that. "The gold has been sourced from London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) approved refineries and hallmarked by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS)," assures the company.

If gold sounds too mainstream, the Desert Snow variant will deliver some respite courtesy of its PT950 platinum shell. If the name doesn't make it abundantly clear, we are talking about 95% pure-grade Platinum, matching the jewelry standards.