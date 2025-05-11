Here's What To Do With Those Extra Milwaukee Packout Bins

There's a lot to be said about the Milwaukee Packout storage system and the near-endless ways you can customize it for your home garage, office workshop, or outdoor job site. Although there are plenty of alternative tool box options out there, Milwaukee loyalists swear by the quality of the individual components of the system, as well as how seamlessly the whole fits into their lifestyle. In the past, we've even mentioned how people prefer it over the cheaper DeWalt's ToughSystem due to its significantly larger array of features, which include specific things that some people may be looking for, like beverage cups or charging stations.

With plenty of top-rated Packout kits that you can swap from your walls to your rolling stack, owners of the Packout system are spoiled not just for choice but also for the extra bins that may come with them. In general, Milwaukee Packout Bins are versatile storage options even outside the Packout storage system. While, like many other parts of the system, they're not rated to be waterproof, the bins are still functional in other ways that make up for it. Made to hang on wall plates, the Milwaukee bins also have interior dividers that can be slotted in to make even more compartmentalization. So, if you happen to find yourself with a mountain of extra Milwaukee Packout bins from a recent project or two, here are some interesting ways they can take on a second life inside and outside of your workshop.

