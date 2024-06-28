Are Milwaukee Packout Storage Products Waterproof? What The IP Rating Means

Since its launch, Milwaukee's Packout modular system has graced the workshops of everyone from seasoned professionals who are moving door-to-door between work sites to amateur DIYers. Here at SlashGear, we've even recommended the storage system in our tips for organizing your garage (and for good reason). Milwaukee offers two types of systems for customization: the Stack Builder and the Wall Plate Builder, which you can start creating directly on the company's website. Depending on your budget and needs, you can opt to buy everything all at once or spread out your purchases as you slowly expand your tool sets. Regardless, it's a great way to give your Milwaukee tools a home, whether that's products for metal working, plumbing, or even the M18 Tool System.

However, some people who lug around their Packout storage boxes are curious about how durable the system really is, especially when it comes to liquid exposure. After all, the cost of owning power tools can be a lot, especially if you have to replace them in one go due to issues like water damage. Based on the Milwaukee Fall 2021 catalog, the IP rating varies between the different modular pieces, with some not holding any IP certifications at all. Still, many of the components are tagged as IP65 resistant, such as the Rolling Tool Box, Tool Boxes, Compact Tool Box, Tool Box with Customizable Insert, Cooler, Deep Organizer, Organizers, and Low-Profile Organizers. But what does that even mean?