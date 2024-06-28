Are Milwaukee Packout Storage Products Waterproof? What The IP Rating Means
Since its launch, Milwaukee's Packout modular system has graced the workshops of everyone from seasoned professionals who are moving door-to-door between work sites to amateur DIYers. Here at SlashGear, we've even recommended the storage system in our tips for organizing your garage (and for good reason). Milwaukee offers two types of systems for customization: the Stack Builder and the Wall Plate Builder, which you can start creating directly on the company's website. Depending on your budget and needs, you can opt to buy everything all at once or spread out your purchases as you slowly expand your tool sets. Regardless, it's a great way to give your Milwaukee tools a home, whether that's products for metal working, plumbing, or even the M18 Tool System.
However, some people who lug around their Packout storage boxes are curious about how durable the system really is, especially when it comes to liquid exposure. After all, the cost of owning power tools can be a lot, especially if you have to replace them in one go due to issues like water damage. Based on the Milwaukee Fall 2021 catalog, the IP rating varies between the different modular pieces, with some not holding any IP certifications at all. Still, many of the components are tagged as IP65 resistant, such as the Rolling Tool Box, Tool Boxes, Compact Tool Box, Tool Box with Customizable Insert, Cooler, Deep Organizer, Organizers, and Low-Profile Organizers. But what does that even mean?
Does the IP65 rating mean waterproof?
Established by the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC), the Ingress Protection (IP) rating is basically just an indicator of what durability tests products have passed, specifically for dust or liquid exposure. The classification is represented by the two numbers next to IP. According to the IP rating guidelines, the second number "5" indicates that several components of the Milwaukee Packout Storage system are "Protected against water jets". Unfortunately, this means that they're not capable of temporary or long-term immersion in liquids, so they can't be classified as waterproof. On the bright side, they can probably survive being sprayed by hoses, which is helpful if you need to clean up some mud from a site visit.
When it comes to IP ratings, it's important to note that not every unit is tested. It's possible that some fail quality testing when used in real life. Not to mention, IP testing is done in controlled scenarios, which sometimes don't account for other stressors in the environment, as well as the impact of wear and tear.
Regardless, even if they're not entirely waterproof, several components of the Milwaukee Packout storage system have other things they bring to the table. While some have no listed IP rating, they do have bodies and bases that are considered impact resistant, which is important if durability matters to you. Take a look at the ratings for each product and determine what works best for you.