Hate Mosquitos? Here Are Gadgets & Gear Designed To Keep Them Away All Summer

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While there are a lot of things to look forward to in the summer season, mosquitos aren't one of them. The bane of many homeowners, mosquitos can quickly multiply when left unattended, especially if you don't spot their breeding spots early on. And while some governments have resorted to deploying genetically modified mosquitos to help control their local populations, there are still no perfect, permanent solutions. Thankfully, there are plenty of available gadgets that can help minimize their presence, both indoors and outdoors.

While you can buy power tools to keep your garden bug-free, like pesticide sprayers and foggers, you may also want to consider alternative options with modern technology that don't rely on chemicals. These days, there are plenty of chemical-free methods to get rid of mosquitos, which can help you avoid health issues for you or your pets. These can use ultrasonic sound waves, blue light, or even non-toxic solutions, like salt. So, if you hate mosquitos, here are a few modern solutions that could keep them from taking a bite out of you.