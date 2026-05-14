Hate Mosquitos? Here Are Gadgets & Gear Designed To Keep Them Away All Summer
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While there are a lot of things to look forward to in the summer season, mosquitos aren't one of them. The bane of many homeowners, mosquitos can quickly multiply when left unattended, especially if you don't spot their breeding spots early on. And while some governments have resorted to deploying genetically modified mosquitos to help control their local populations, there are still no perfect, permanent solutions. Thankfully, there are plenty of available gadgets that can help minimize their presence, both indoors and outdoors.
While you can buy power tools to keep your garden bug-free, like pesticide sprayers and foggers, you may also want to consider alternative options with modern technology that don't rely on chemicals. These days, there are plenty of chemical-free methods to get rid of mosquitos, which can help you avoid health issues for you or your pets. These can use ultrasonic sound waves, blue light, or even non-toxic solutions, like salt. So, if you hate mosquitos, here are a few modern solutions that could keep them from taking a bite out of you.
GeckoMan Rotating Head Electric Fly Swatter
With the GeckoMan Rotating Head Electric Fly Swatter, you can enjoy the benefits of a bug zapper in a portable, racket-like design with a 3-layer wire mesh and rotating head. Able to generate an electric shock up to 3,500V, it has a 1,200 mAh battery. For a budget solution, you can get the 1-Pack ($29.99) that measures 17.5 inches by 9.4 inches. But, if you're scared of flying cockroaches, there's also the 1-Pack + 1 Pole ($34.99) option, which adds an extending, telescoping handle. While the base unit is the same, the pole extends up to 27.5 inches, which is perfect for reaching ceilings. And if you like it so much, you can even get a pair of the unit and pole for $54.99. All models come with a stand, wall attachment, and USB-C charging cable, but you will need to get a wall plug separately.
Out of the three models, GeckoMan's 1-Pack + 1 Pole offer is the most popular with 2,600+ people rating it 4.4 stars on average on Amazon. According to the 83% of users who rated it 4 stars and above, some unique comments include how its mesh can handle tiny mosquitos and can help kill spiders without getting too close. Users have mentioned that its attachments let it work as a regular bug zapper they can leave on through the night, but that it's also quite loud and isn't ideal for corners.
Thermacell Mosquito Repeller Patio Shield
Thermacell manufactures a whole range of effective anti-bug solutions, such as its smart mosquito control system and fuel-powered options. But if you're looking for an affordable and portable solution, the Thermacell Mosquito Repeller Patio Shield could be perfect for your summer outdoor adventures. Priced between $26.99 and $28.99, the Thermacell Mosquito Repellent ships with both the repeller unit, a 12-hour refill cartridge, and three repellent mats. While each mat is designed to last up to 4 hours, it also changes color, so you have a visual cue if you've forgotten to keep track. Once they run out, you can snag repellent refills in multipacks with up to 300 hours of protection in total ($124.99). Made to cover 15 feet, it's available in five different colors, so you can match it to your patio's exterior.
An Amazon's Choice product, more than 48,300 reviewers have given the Thermacell Mosquito Repeller Patio Shield around 4.2 stars on average, while 81% of users rated it at least 4 stars. Some common things that people mentioned they liked about it include how it keeps areas mosquito-free and how easy it is to use. Although even satisfied customers caution that the wind affects its effectiveness, and it needs up to 15 minutes to start working. People also say it's compact enough to take camping. It's no wonder that it also joins our list of recommended high tech camping accessories from Camping World.
Bug-A-Salt Orange Crush 3.0
For people who are averse to using harsh chemicals in their home, salt can sometimes be enough to get rid of nasty bugs. But instead of just throwing it and hoping for the best, the Bug-A-Salt Orange Crush 3.0 can make the experience more fun. Compatible with everyday table salt and with no need for batteries, it lets you accurately shoot pests up to 3 feet away. Designed to target soft-bodied pests, Bug-A-Salt lists all kinds of insects, from flies, spiders, moths, roaches, worms, and of course, mosquitos. Although, it does note that it is not designed to work with bugs with stingers, like bees and wasps. If you don't like orange, it's available in other colors, like camo, clear, yellow, and black.
Retailing for just under $50, the Bug-A-Salt Orange Crush 3.0 has generated an average rating of 4.6 stars from more than 4,800 people on Amazon. An impressive 92% of people rated it 5 stars, saying it's super satisfying to use and makes for a great gift. One reviewer even said that it's "the best money I've spent for anything in a long time." And if you want to upgrade your ammo, there's the $9.95 Bug-A-Salt High Performance Salt, which comes in a 510g pouch. An Amazon's Choice product, more than 3,000 people rated it around 4.5 stars on average. It has a larger grain size and anti-caking properties, but can apparently still be used for eating.
Magic Mesh Bug Repellant Watch
While you can snag bug repellent bracelets at almost any roadside convenience store, you can also get a wearable that isn't disposable. Doubling as a digital watch, the Magic Mesh Mosquito Repellant Watch uses ultrasound to keep bugs at bay. It helps repel bugs without the need for chemicals or constantly re-applying a spray. With three modes (outdoor, indoor, and silent sleep), it's designed to last up to half a day when used continuously and can also display the time when pressed. It uses a USB cable and has a 90-minute charging time and 30-day standby time.
The Magic Mesh Bug Repellant Watch retails for $22.84 at Walmart. While it doesn't have a lot of reviews yet, early feedback has been promising with an average rating of 4.1 stars from 29 reviewers. Among them, 83% of Walmart buyers rated it above 4 stars, and several users noted that it's not only effective, but that it works well. For people sensitive to smell, a few users also shared that it was great for people who hate using the regular sprays. Although some people did note that it's not ideal for people who already wear a regular watch or those who want to be able to see the time without pressing it.
Zevo Flying Insect Trap & Cartridge
If you don't like the visual clutter of a large bug zapper, plug-in options like the Zevo Flying Insect Trap & Cartridge can also help do the job. Using blue and UV light, its plug-in device helps attract insects, while its sticky cartridge traps them for good. And the best part is that its curved design keeps them out of sight until it's time to replace the cartridge. As well as not releasing any chemicals into the air, it's ideal for quiet spaces since it doesn't need to zap the insects.
On Amazon, the Zevo Flying Insect Trap & Cartridge is the top-selling product under its Pest Control Trap category. With prices starting at $19.99, over 78,700 Amazon customers have rated it 4.3 stars on average with 81% rating it 4 stars and above. People shared that they liked how easy it is to replace the sticky parts and that it's good value for money. Although it's primarily marketed for addressing flies, a few people did note that it was able to trap mosquitos as well. For larger homes, Zevo also offers Zevo MAX Bug Catcher, with a wider range. Aside from being an Amazon's Choice product, more than 5,600 people have also rated it around 4.2 stars. Regardless of the model you get, you'll want to factor in the cost of cartridge replacements with a pack of 4 retailing for $35.99, while a pack of 8 sells for $65.99.
Methodology
To make this list of products, we thought about the different situations wherein people tend to encounter mosquitos for extended periods, such as inside their home, sitting in the garden, or participating in outdoor activities. We researched products that work to repel mosquitoes, as well as managing active infestations. We took into consideration the typical problems that people encounter with traditional mosquito-killing solutions, such as fire risk, exposure to chemicals, sustainability, and impact on pets. Next, we looked at both portable and fixed solutions from plug-ins to battery-powered devices, like wearables or swatters.
Lastly, we chose gadgets and gear that have been rated at least 4 stars on average by users, as well as those where 80% of buyers rated them at least 4 stars and above from reputable online retail platforms. To fit a wide range of budgets, all recommendations are priced under $50, although multipacks can cost more. When possible, we also included additional costs like refills, to show the overall cost of ownership and long-term usage.