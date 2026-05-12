5 Apple Products That Outshine Samsung In Price And Value

Apple is usually known for its premium products and the accompanying premium pricing it puts on them. Because of this, some tech enthusiasts prefer Samsung devices, especially as some features have been around for years in Android phones even before Apple put them in the iPhone. Still, that does not mean that Apple products aren't worth spending on.

Many of its gadgets are well-built and offer a polished experience in both hardware and software, meaning you're actually getting good value for price that you pay. We even received a surprise product launch from Apple this year with the MacBook Neo, which is one of the most affordable entry-level laptops you can buy today. It was so good, in fact, that it came as a shock to the entire PC market, with some major manufacturers, like Asus, conceding that it did not expect it to launch at just $599.

So, let's look at some a few recent Apple products and compare them with what Samsung has to offer. We're mostly looking at laptops and tablets, though, as we found that Samsung phones and accessories typically match or undercut Apple. It's difficult to make an apples-to-apples (pun intended) comparison between these brands, but we made sure to match devices with near similar specifications, so that neither brand gets an unfair advantage over the other.