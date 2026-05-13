How To Make Your Home Wi-Fi Network Safe (And Keep Others From Connecting To It)
Data breaches and cyberattacks are becoming more and more common. Given that hackers are adept at exploiting vulnerabilities of unsecured networks, the worst thing you can do is neglect the security of your home Wi-Fi network. After all, if your Wi-Fi is compromised, it can put almost all of your wireless devices and smart home appliances. Cybercriminals can use your connected devices to access sensitive information like your Social Security number, login passwords, financial details, and even surveillance footage. They can also gain your router's control and easily intercept and read the data you receive and send.
With that said, if you want to keep your work private and personal data safe, you'll want to secure your home network by following basic router hygiene steps. Now, if you're like many people, you've probably never changed your router's default login details. The thing is, a good chunk of routers (especially older ones or rentals from your ISP) usually use generic passwords, which come in variations of "admin" or "password", and you can easily find them online. Considering that there are tools specifically designed to exploit router vulnerabilities within a few hours, if they fall into the hands of a mischievous neighbor, they could change your Wi-Fi network password. As such, you may end up dealing with malware attacks, data theft, and hijacking of connected devices.
That's why the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) recommends that you change your Wi-Fi network name and password, as well as your router's admin password. Just make sure the password is strong and unique, and that your Wi-Fi name doesn't include your name or address.
Update your router's firmware, and know when it has to go
One of the worst cybersecurity mistakes you're probably making is ignoring the need to update your router's firmware. Sure, firmware updates aren't fun, but they can make a huge difference for your smart home security. The moment you fail to update your router updates, security vulnerabilities will appear, and they'll become easy targets for cybercriminals. That's why it's wise that you check for updates through your router's web interface or app. These updates will bring patches that'll close security loopholes and also fix random connection drops and slow internet speeds.
However, if your router is no longer receiving updates, you should replace it with a newer, factory-supported model. You'll also want to replace your router if it's been pushing five years now, or if you can't even remember the last time you heard anything from your manufacturer. This is because any security loophole discovered after the manufacturer stops issuing updates will remain open forever. Apart from updating your router, you'll also want to verify if your router's built-in firewall is actually switched on. The firewall serves as the primary security guard for your home Wi-Fi network, which keeps unwanted traffic out. While at it, it's also advisable that you navigate to the security settings and choose the highest level of Wi-Fi encryption available (WPA3 or WPA2).
A guest network does more than just help your guests
If your Wi-Fi feels overloaded with too many users and devices, you'll want to set up a guest Wi-Fi network. As the name suggests, it's a separate Wi-Fi network that your friends can use without accessing your primary Wi-Fi. This protects your computers, smartphones, and other smart home gadgets from unwanted access or interference. Also, given that hackers can use your smart refrigerator or security camera to invade your privacy, a guest network will add a layer of protection by keeping your always-chatty smart home gadgets separate from your personal ones.
Even though your visitors don't plan to access your private information, a guest network can protect your devices from being infected with malware and viruses. In addition to making your smart home safer, a separate network can improve your Wi-Fi network's performance by reducing congestion.
With that said, creating a guest Wi-Fi network is quite easy. You just need to log in to your router's dashboard and create a new SSID name and password. Just keep in mind that you'll need a modern router with this security setting. However, if you have an old router, you can repurpose it to create a separate network.