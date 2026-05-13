How To Make Your Home Wi-Fi Network Safe (And Keep Others From Connecting To It)

Data breaches and cyberattacks are becoming more and more common. Given that hackers are adept at exploiting vulnerabilities of unsecured networks, the worst thing you can do is neglect the security of your home Wi-Fi network. After all, if your Wi-Fi is compromised, it can put almost all of your wireless devices and smart home appliances. Cybercriminals can use your connected devices to access sensitive information like your Social Security number, login passwords, financial details, and even surveillance footage. They can also gain your router's control and easily intercept and read the data you receive and send.

With that said, if you want to keep your work private and personal data safe, you'll want to secure your home network by following basic router hygiene steps. Now, if you're like many people, you've probably never changed your router's default login details. The thing is, a good chunk of routers (especially older ones or rentals from your ISP) usually use generic passwords, which come in variations of "admin" or "password", and you can easily find them online. Considering that there are tools specifically designed to exploit router vulnerabilities within a few hours, if they fall into the hands of a mischievous neighbor, they could change your Wi-Fi network password. As such, you may end up dealing with malware attacks, data theft, and hijacking of connected devices.

That's why the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) recommends that you change your Wi-Fi network name and password, as well as your router's admin password. Just make sure the password is strong and unique, and that your Wi-Fi name doesn't include your name or address.