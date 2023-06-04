5 Of The Best iPhone Apps For Saving Money On Gas
Commuters across the country face the specter of high gasoline prices every day. While not nearly as high as the recent peak in July 2022 (averaging $5.107 per gallon), the average price drivers see is still nothing to scoff at. Over the last five years, prices have routinely averaged just shy of the $3 mark, giving consumers in the current market a significant incentive to seek ways to reduce their travel expenses.
Using cash-back credit cards or other rewards programs that provide a benefit that suits your lifestyle (travel rewards points, for instance) can help shave off some of the net expense that filling up the tank requires. However, a more tech-savvy approach to saving money at the pump can make your daily drive less costly.
For iPhone users, a smorgasbord of apps can help in this task. Finding the lowest price on gas and receiving discounts and benefits can be accessed in seconds. With these five iPhone apps on your device, enjoying savings on your gasoline bill each month can make a massive difference in other areas of your daily life.
Waze
Waze offers drivers a community-based directions app and has been downloaded by over 140 million people who use it to find the most efficient route to their destination on any given day. Rather than providing users with a guestimate based on average road data or speed limit calculations on roadways, Waze takes its information from the community to provide an accurate reading of real-time roadway conditions. This gives "Wazers" a personalized experience every time they hit the road with up-to-date information on the best way to get where they're going.
One crucial feature that Waze users can access is the display of gas prices updated by community members, which can be highlighted along a route. While using the app, searching for gas stations is easy, and users can filter their results based on price or locate stations directly on their map, making fill-up stops at the lowest prices simple to plan.
GasBuddy
GasBuddy's app store page claims a user base of around 90 million, and it lists a total savings across users in North America of more than $3 billion. The app is free to download and has a 4.7-star rating among over 444,000 reviews.
GasBuddy allows users to save as much as 25 cents per gallon, reducing the total expense of a fill-up by a sizeable margin. The app gives users real-time updates on gas prices in their area, helping them find the least expensive options nearby.
The app works in tandem with a free GasBuddy card. Signing up for the card lets you link your payment account to the tool. Then when you pay for gas, use the GasBuddy card instead of your credit or debit card to access the discounted price. The app claims that the card is accepted at 95% of gas stations across the United States, making it a significant value addition to anyone's phone and wallet. The physical card puts GasBuddy in its own category when it comes to savings on gasoline prices. However, it should be noted that using the card won't receive the same rewards and benefits as using your credit or debit card directly.
Upside
Upside is a cash-back app that will help you save at the pump. Upside sports a 4.8-star rating on the App Store with more than 393,000 reviews. The app has saved users $350 million, and rewards can be earned for gas and other purchases. The app offers up to 25 cents cash back per gallon when refueling, and it works at more than 25,000 participating gas stations that include Circle K, Shell, Exxon, BP, and other brands that can be found nationwide.
To use Upside, you must download the app, and claim offers as you spend. The developer notes that you'll need to check in or submit a photograph of your receipt to earn cash-back rewards when purchasing gas or other goods in tandem with the Upside app. Upside offers benefits beyond the pump, as well. Users will get cash back rewards for using their account when making grocery store purchases and at restaurants, too, effectively expanding the savings you might be looking at on everyday purchases.
The tool also acts as a bridge between consumers and their local brands. Not only do users gain actual cash savings on their gas purchases and other spending, but the businesses themselves can win increased patronage through a partnership with Upside. This means that Upside is one of those unicorn apps that benefit those on both ends of a transaction!
AAA Mobile's TripTik
For AAA members, the TrikTip feature on the AAA Mobile app is an excellent option for planning lengthy routes, including the essential stops to fill up the tank for less. The trip planning feature, found on AAA's website or the app, allows you to easily plan out all the minute details of a road trip. For those who enjoy getting out on the highway and enjoying the ride, this app can make a huge difference in finding gas stations that can save some serious cash. With the integrated route planning features that AAA is known for, you can create a rough outline for when and where the trip will require stops for food, gas, and nights at a campsite or hotel.
As a result, users can mark out their likely rest stops and then search for the lowest gas prices in those areas to add to their journey's route. However, it should be noted that the AAA Mobile app provides a full slate of features to AAA members and a more limited set for those who aren't. The trip planning features embedded here go far beyond those other services offer. Yet, the tool might not be the best option for those just looking to find discounted fuel prices along their typical route. The app is primarily geared toward those planning road trips.
Fuelio
The Fuelio app is another crowdsourced price tracker that helps drivers find the cheapest gas prices in their area or along the route they may be following. This valuable feature is excellent for keeping fuel costs as low as possible. However, pricing information is only one component of the Fuelio platform. The app's primary function is mileage management, and it works phenomenally well for those who routinely log dozens or hundreds of miles on the road for work, in particular.
Fuelio can be used to track miles submitted to your employer for a per-mile reimbursement, and you can track repair and gasoline expenses in the app, resulting in a running tally that provides in-depth statistics surrounding your vehicle use. Tracking these metrics can help drivers make the most of their cars for business (or other) uses and identify areas that can be improved for even greater fiscal efficiency.
For those requiring additional expense management tools, Fuelio is a great option that provides both tailored data on spending and a fuel cost tool that will help rake in the savings.