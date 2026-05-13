3 Costco Finds Under $100 That Are Worth Buying

Costco has a reputation for excess. From its warehouse-style stores, where giant pallets of products are stacked to the rafters, to its knack for stocking shockingly large quantities of items that can supply an entire mid-sized household, it's a maximalist's paradise. But does Costco earn scores of loyal, dues-paying members by virtue of overabundance alone, or does it offer something for those who find value in life's smaller pleasures?

Sure, Costco sells plenty of extravagantly expensive and wonderfully ludicrous products, but you don't need to be in a top-tier tax bracket to make Costco's many membership perks worthwhile. One reason we don't hesitate to renew our Executive Membership in my household is that plenty of the most useful or exciting products the wholesaler has on offer can be had for less than a single crisp Benjamin.

Whether you're looking for home appliances and kitchen gadgets or want to improve your tech bag's daily carry with unexpected tech products, Costco has you covered. As an avid bargain hunter at my local warehouses, I've rounded up five of the best sub-$100 purchases I've made over the past year, backed up by other shoppers who found them equally great. Here are the deals that budget-conscious Costco shoppers like me say are worth picking up.