5 Unexpected Tech Products You Can Buy At Costco

Old digital cameras are a TikTok trend, but if physical prints of smartphone photos are more your speed, Costco currently carries the HP Sprocket Select Portable Photo Printer Bundle. It's a pint-sized photo printer that fits into a bag, purse, or pocket. Retailing for $100 at the warehouse club, it comes with 55 sheets of the specialized paper needed for the Sprocket Select's proprietary, inkless printing technology.

The upshot of the Sprocket Select, aside from its portability, is that inkless design. The printer uses HP's Zink system (a portmanteau of "zero ink"), which employs some very cool technology to heat dye crystals embedded in the paper. The crystals change color at different levels of heat, and those colors are sealed under a top layer. The upshot of this is that you don't need to buy ink cartridges, but you will need to buy the specialized Zink paper.

Printing works by connecting the device via Bluetooth to your smartphone, where you can touch up photos with filters, frames, stickers, and more. The Sprocket Select works with both iOS and Android, and integrates with Google Photos. HP says it takes just over a minute to print a photo, which makes this gadget perfect for sharing physical memories with friends. It's also one of the fun gifts that any iPhone user will appreciate.

Reviews are mostly positive for the Sprocket Select. PCMag awarded it a four out of five, highlighting its relatively solid photo quality and ease of use, but also its inability to print from a PC and its slow print time. CNN enjoyed the peel-off backs on the Sprocket's photos, which turn them into stickers, but was miffed by HP's use of the outdated Micro USB standard on the charging port.