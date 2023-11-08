12 Fun Gifts Any iPhone User Will Appreciate (Even You)
With the holiday season kicking into full swing, there's sure to be no shortage of people in your life that you need to go gift shopping for. While some people are easier to shop for than others, there are those that it can seem downright impossible to find something for. However, if they happen to be an iPhone user, there are plenty of gifts out there that anyone who owns an iPhone can appreciate.
Whether it's staying connected with friends and family, capturing precious memories, or accessing a world of information at your fingertips, the iPhone has revolutionized the way we live our lives. If you're searching for the perfect gift for the iPhone user in your life, or if you're an iPhone enthusiast yourself, you're in luck. Whether you're buying for yourself, a loved one, or anyone at all, these 12 fun gift ideas can offer a great new accessory to any iPhone user in your life.
How we picked
The following 12 accessories and gift ideas were picked through my personal experience with each item, as well as a look at user and critic reviews of the accessories across the board. Through personal experience, I've considered ease of use and quality as high factors for each gift idea. Price was considered as well, and while there was an effort made to keep all 12 items under $100, some gift ideas are just too good to worry too much about the price.
Additionally, each item picked will have use beyond the first month or so after being given as a gift. All 12 gift ideas present will offer great usage beyond the holiday season and can truly stand out as versatile, cherished gifts. If you're looking for less iPhone-centric gifts, you can always look back on some of the best holiday gift ideas of last year.
A MagSafe case
MagSafe is one of the best features of the current iPhone feature set. Since the feature was introduced to the iPhones, many popular accessories have begun using the tech. PopSockets, grips, and mounts have all embraced MagSafe, but not all cases have.
If you have someone you want to get some kind of MagSafe accessory for, you may want to make sure that they have a case that will work with a MagSafe peripheral to begin with. If not, the best MagSafe iPhone cases are those directly from Apple. The case feels great in the hand, comes in a plethora of colors, and doesn't have the circle highlighting the magnet array that many MagSafe cases do.
The Apple Silicone MagSafe Case is available on Amazon for $49.
A MagSafe wallet
One of the best MagSafe accessories out there is a nice wallet. MagSafe wallets can eliminate an extra item from your pockets or bag and can do more than just hold the contents of your wallet. The ESR Magnetic Wallet is one of the best MagSafe wallets available.
The wallet has three different card slots, including a window slot for your ID. I've found one of the best parts of the ESR Magnetic Wallet to be its functionality as a kickstand. For getting someone a simple MagSafe wallet that has a little bit of extra functionality, the ESR Magnetic Wallet is a solid choice.
The ESR Magnetic Wallet is available on Amazon for $33.99.
A wireless charging stand
For someone in your life who seems to have at least two Apple products on them at all times, a wireless charging stand can be a fantastic gift to spruce up their nightstand. Specifically, the Belkin MagSafe 2-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand offers a great solution for a MagSafe charge stand for a phone with an extra wireless charging slot for an Apple Watch or AirPods.
The MagSafe stand for the phone offers a great use case for one of the new features of iOS 17, Standby Mode. With an iPhone turned horizontally on a MagSafe charging stand, it can easily become a nightstand alarm clock.
The Belkin MagSafe 2-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand is available from Best Buy for $99.99.
An Apple Watch
For those in your life who only have an iPhone, a good place to dip them into the realm of smartwatches is with the Apple Watch Series 8. Although it's not the latest and greatest Apple has to offer, the watch is only a year old and far cheaper than the current Apple Watch Series 9, and the disparity only grows larger when stacked against the Apple Watch Ultra.
With the generational gap and price difference, you won't lose much functionality at all. The Apple Watch is an almost tediously incremental upgrade every year, and some of the new features of the Series 9 also require the user to have an iPhone 15 to go with it.
The Apple Watch Series 8 (refurbished) is available on Amazon for $299.
AirPods
On the other side of Apple accessories are the AirPods. If you know someone who fumbles around with wired earbuds or lightning-to-3.5mm dongles, it may be time to gift them a solid entry-level set of earbuds. The cheapest among Apple's AirPod lineup remains the 2nd Generation AirPods.
Though they don't have all the bells and whistles of the AirPod Pros, they are still more than usable for the average person. With the ease of use and functions gained by using AirPods with an iPhone or any other Apple product in general, they're a great buy for someone in your life who may not be all that great with technology either.
The 2nd Generation AirPods are available on Amazon for $129.
AirTags
The final exclusive Apple accessory on this list is the Apple AirTags. AirTags are handy little trackers that you can keep on any object you may find yourself losing track of frequently, which you can then locate with the Find My network.
What makes the AirTags so great is their versatility. I use an AirTag to keep track of my keys, but you can very easily use an AirTag to keep track of a backpack or even an outdoor pet. There are many useful tricks for the AirTags, and if you know someone who has something they seem to always lose track of, this can be an amazing gift.
A four-pack of Apple's AirTags can be purchased on Amazon for $99.
A gaming controller
One of the greatest features of the new iPhone 15 Pro is the ludicrous native game support that is offered on the phone. With the ability to play games such as "Resident Evil: Village" and eventually "Assassin's Creed: Mirage," any game will want to do so with a solid controller.
The Razer Kishi V2 offers a simple and elegant solution, where you can simply mount your phone between two sides of a controller, akin to a Nintendo Switch. The Razer Kishi V2 isn't just good for iPhone 15 Pro users either, as there are plenty of great Apple Arcade games that run great on almost any iPhone and are made even better with a controller.
The Razer Kishi V2 is available on Amazon for $99.
A car mount
When it comes to keeping an eye on a map for a road trip or being able to see incoming calls without a Bluetooth stereo system, one of the simplest solutions out there is a phone mount for your car. I've never had much of a liking for the suction or adhesive-based car mounts, and the next solution down the line is one that mounts on your air vent.
The best of these mounts is the LISEN for MagSafe Car Mount. Better than mounting in your car's air vent, this mount works with MagSafe. The MagSafe functionality makes attaching your phone exponentially easier than potentially fumbling with an adjustable mount.
The LISEN for MagSafe Car Mount is available on Amazon for $24.99.
A photo printer
One of the best parts of owning an iPhone is the easy-to-use, high-quality camera that comes with the phone. If you know someone who takes a ton of photos but doesn't seem to have any physical copies around, a photo printer can be a perfect gift. After all, it's nice to have great photos on your phone, but it can be better to have them printed and in frames.
The HP Sprocket Portable Photo Printer is an excellent choice for the task. Rather than having to go and get photos printed, the HP Sprocket will allow you to print any photo off your phone onto high-quality paper.
The HP Sprocket Portable Photo Printer is available on Amazon for $99.99.
A quality screen protector
There's a very good chance that you know someone who either doesn't have a screen protector on their phone or has a busted-up screen protector on their phone. For a simple and easy gift for those folks in your life, a great gift can be an easy-to-install, high-quality screen protector. The amFilm OneTouch ticks both of those boxes by being a solid tempered glass screen protector and possibly being the most easily-installed screen protector I've ever used. Installation is made foolproof by the amFilm OneTouch, so there's no need to fear any dreaded air bubbles.
A two-pack of amFilm OneTouch Screen Protectors can be purchased on Amazon for $8.99.
A MagSafe power bank
The latest iPhones have frankly ludicrous battery life, but if you know someone who's seemingly always tethered to a charger, a MagSafe battery bank can be a fantastic gift. Anker's Magnetic Portable Charger 5K is a rock-solid choice in the field.
Being MagSafe enabled, in conjunction with its slim profile, makes it easy to just slap on the back of your phone and continue with any browsing needs. The 5,000 mAh capacity of this power bank makes it much larger (and cheaper) than Apple's own MagSafe Battery Pack. Another small positive is that Anker's power bank is available in multiple colors.
The Anker Magnetic Portable Charger 5k is available on Amazon for $59.99.
A tripod with a remote
The cameras on your iPhone can be incredibly versatile and span a wide range of use cases. Whether for taking family photos or being in video calls on the go, the best way to ensure a steady shot is a tripod. The Sensyne 62-inch Phone Tripod is an excellent choice for pretty much all tripod needs, but it has the added bonus of a wireless remote. The remote, in particular, can be a great addition to the aforementioned family photo example if you don't want to keep running back and forth to your phone to activate a photo timer.
The Sensyne 62-inch Phone Tripod is available on Amazon for $29.99.