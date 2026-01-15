When shopping for big-ticket items like car tires, many consumers consider factors like convenience and cost savings. Costco offers many of such perks to tire shoppers. As there are more than 600 Costco locations across the U.S., there's likely to be one near you, which makes shopping for tires through Costco fairly easy and accessible. Tire shoppers at Costco also have the option of buying either online or in store, which increases accessibility. But are there any possible cost savings between these two methods? In other words, is it cheaper to buy Costco tires online or in store?

According to Costco, "products sold online may have different pricing than the same products sold at your local Costco warehouse." This means that prices can differ, and online prices can be higher due to added shipping and handling costs, but that is not a universal rule. On the other hand, there may be general situations where online prices can end up being cheaper or the same as in-store prices, either due to online-only discount programs like Costco Next or Costco Direct.

Costco's customer support price-matching section reinforces the idea that online and in-store prices aren't always the same. It states that online pricing reflects shipping and handling fees, something that doesn't have an impact on products purchased in-person at one of its warehouse stores. Nowhere does it say in-store prices are actually (or can be) cheaper, only that it does not price match between online and in store. Therefore, although it is possible to find tires cheaper at a local Costco compared to online, the opposite can also be true, as pricing depends on several factors beyond just shipping and handling fees.