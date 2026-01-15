Is It Cheaper To Buy Costco Tires Online Or In Store?
When shopping for big-ticket items like car tires, many consumers consider factors like convenience and cost savings. Costco offers many of such perks to tire shoppers. As there are more than 600 Costco locations across the U.S., there's likely to be one near you, which makes shopping for tires through Costco fairly easy and accessible. Tire shoppers at Costco also have the option of buying either online or in store, which increases accessibility. But are there any possible cost savings between these two methods? In other words, is it cheaper to buy Costco tires online or in store?
According to Costco, "products sold online may have different pricing than the same products sold at your local Costco warehouse." This means that prices can differ, and online prices can be higher due to added shipping and handling costs, but that is not a universal rule. On the other hand, there may be general situations where online prices can end up being cheaper or the same as in-store prices, either due to online-only discount programs like Costco Next or Costco Direct.
Costco's customer support price-matching section reinforces the idea that online and in-store prices aren't always the same. It states that online pricing reflects shipping and handling fees, something that doesn't have an impact on products purchased in-person at one of its warehouse stores. Nowhere does it say in-store prices are actually (or can be) cheaper, only that it does not price match between online and in store. Therefore, although it is possible to find tires cheaper at a local Costco compared to online, the opposite can also be true, as pricing depends on several factors beyond just shipping and handling fees.
Costco tire price philosophy
There are many factors that determine the pricing of online and in-store items at Costco. Moreover, if we take multiple Costco warehouses across different locations into account, we may see further price differences as well. These can be due to supplier shipping adjustments or competition. Since there are so many variables at play, it would be an oversimplification to just assume in-store prices are always going to be cheaper.
Although Costco does not price-match tires to other retailers, you can sometimes enjoy a lower price within Costco's ecosystem. For example, if you buy your tires through Costco, and see the price drop within 30 days of purchase, Costco may be willing to refund you the difference. However, this isn't a universal rule but instead at the sole discretion of the store. That said, you may also be able to get a better deal on tires through promotional opportunities, either for specific tire brands or cashback programs.
For example, at the time of writing, Costco is offering up to $80 off a set of Michelin tires, or an instant rebate of $50 to $100 for a set of Pirelli tires. Meanwhile, with Costco's "Executive Rewards" membership tier, you are eligible to save up to 2% on all purchases. This means that a set of $1,000 tires can be $20 cheaper, but this can only be redeemed at a Costco warehouse, not online.
Costco tire perks online and in store
When comparing Costco tire prices to the competition, the best "value" proposition for Costco is the combination of services and warranties. If you are a member and buy your tires through Costco, you also get installation, a 5-year road hazard warranty, rotation, balancing, valve stems, and flat repairs free of charge. Costco will also inflate your tires with nitrogen, and that can be beneficial for maintaining air pressure and fuel efficiency.
If you buy tires in store, you can take advantage of all of these perks on the spot if you scheduled beforehand. If you did not pre-schedule and decide to just walk in, it's often a "first-come, first-served" basis; if you arrive early and if there aren't any scheduled services, they typically will install them. However, there are no guarantees. Members shopping online who also want these perks must schedule a visit to a Costco Center within three days of the tires arriving, meaning that, in either case, an in-person visit is necessary.
Online shoppers can buy tires without a membership if they pay a 5% surcharge, and a yearly minimum membership tier is $65 at this time of writing. Be aware that $65 is 5% of $1,300 — and unless you're buying a full set of high-end, high-performance tires for a truck or an SUV, your total cost is likely to be under that threshold. Pay any more than that, and a Costco membership will essentially pay for itself while also unlocking all the perks associated with free in-store installation.