No, Costco Doesn't Price Match Tires – But There's Another Way To Get A Deal
Few of us enjoy buying new tires for our vehicles. It's typically very expensive, time-consuming, and inconvenient. If you're replacing all four tires, the price tag can easily reach more than $1,000 for the tires, installation, taxes, and fees. Some of us plan for these car-related costs, but others may be surprised to learn they need a new set of wheels.
If you have a Costco membership, you should consider the warehouse club the next time your car needs a new set of shoes. The store offers many of the same brands of tires as places like Mavis or Walmart, sometimes with lower prices. Costco also offers a road hazard warranty on top of the manufacturer warranty, which is often an added expense when you buy tires elsewhere.
But what about the cost? Customers are always looking for the best deal, and may wonder if Costco price matches other retailers. The answer is a simple no, the retailer will not match prices from other tire sellers, presumably because prices are already low and Costco throws in many other perks. However, if the price of your tires drops at Costco after you've already invested, you may be able to request an adjustment — here's how.
Price adjustments versus price matching
Price matching is a simple concept wherein a retailer matches a competitor's lower price for the same item. Popular stores like BestBuy and Home Depot engage in the practice, though Target recently ended its price matching program. If you find the tires you want elsewhere, Costco won't price match, but you'd be smart to take into account Costco's warranties and perks when you're comparison shopping.
Once you've gone through the process of making an appointment with Costco, selecting the right tires for your car, and having them installed, Costco is willing to work with you if the price goes lower on your new tires, but only if that price drops within 30 days of your date of purchase. The process is simple — if you purchased tires online, you should request the price adjustment on Costco's website. If you bought your tires in the store, you should go back to that store and make your request at the returns counter. There is fine print, of course. Costo states that it reserves "the right to deny a price match request at our sole discretion," and that in the future, it may further restrict its policy, though restrictions will be shared with you at the point of purchase.
Costco's tire department is frequently well-ranked by customers. In addition to its price adjustment policy and road hazard warranty, Costco's standard warranty also includes tire rotation, balancing, inflation checks and flat repairs for the life of the tire, along with free lifetime nitrogen refills.