No, Costco Doesn't Price Match Tires – But There's Another Way To Get A Deal

Few of us enjoy buying new tires for our vehicles. It's typically very expensive, time-consuming, and inconvenient. If you're replacing all four tires, the price tag can easily reach more than $1,000 for the tires, installation, taxes, and fees. Some of us plan for these car-related costs, but others may be surprised to learn they need a new set of wheels.

If you have a Costco membership, you should consider the warehouse club the next time your car needs a new set of shoes. The store offers many of the same brands of tires as places like Mavis or Walmart, sometimes with lower prices. Costco also offers a road hazard warranty on top of the manufacturer warranty, which is often an added expense when you buy tires elsewhere.

But what about the cost? Customers are always looking for the best deal, and may wonder if Costco price matches other retailers. The answer is a simple no, the retailer will not match prices from other tire sellers, presumably because prices are already low and Costco throws in many other perks. However, if the price of your tires drops at Costco after you've already invested, you may be able to request an adjustment — here's how.