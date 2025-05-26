Will Costco Patch Tires For You, Even If They're Not Purchased There?

There are a lot of benefits to getting a Costco membership. You can buy bulk goods, get great deals on TVs, and enjoy one of their infamous $1.50 hot dog and soda combos any time you visit the cafeteria. But one of the most compelling reasons for many car owners is being able to take advantage of the company's Tire Center. Costco offers its members competitively priced tires from major brands such as Firestone, Michelin, and Bridgestone.

Not only that, but these tires come with free installation that also includes a five-year road hazard warranty, as well as free rotation, inflation checks, balancing, nitrogen inflation services, and flat repairs. That's a tempting set of perks, even before you factor in that you can get your grocery shopping and auto maintenance done at the same time.

That said, those who have a Costco membership, but have tires that were purchased through a different retailer might be curious to learn if they can still take advantage of the Tire Center's services for other things, such as patching a flat. SlashGear contacted two different Costco representatives and got mixed answers, but there are several reports from people on forums who claim that they've had non-Costco tires repaired in the Tire Center and — while it isn't free — it's much cheaper than what many other professional auto services charge.

