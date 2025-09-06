Does Best Buy Price Match? Here's What You Should Know
Best Buy is one of the first consumer electronics retailers that comes to the minds of the average American shopper whenever they are in the mood to buy a new gadget. The company sells a wide array of electronic goods, ranging from TVs and cameras to smartphones and earbuds, often at discounted prices – via 1054 physical stores across the U.S. Best Buy also operates an online store, which is among the most popular e-commerce companies in the U.S. While it has built a solid reputation for being a one-stop shop for gadgets and gizmos, consumers have gotten smarter over the years.
Today's smart shoppers have the resources to scour the internet to ensure that they are getting the best possible deal before committing to a purchase. One of the ways large retailers try to retain consumers and not go to a competitor is to offer a" price-match" guarantee (like Tractor Supply). Among major retailers, Walmart was among the first to start this trend when, in 2011, it introduced a program called Ad-match. Following suit, competitors such as Target and Best Buy entered the fray in 2013, coming up with their own respective price-matching schemes.
While both Walmart and Target have since rolled back their respective price-matching programs, Best Buy continues to offer the same to its consumers. In short, yes, Best Buy still has an active price-matching program. Let's now get into the more interesting bits about the program and explore how it works.
How does the Best Buy Price Match program work?
Best Buy's price match program is the company's way of ensuring that buyers always get the best deal when shopping at its online or offline stores. If a customer spots a lower price or better deal for a product on a competitor's platform, Best Buy assures that it will match the price. While this certainly sounds very good, as always, the devil is in the details. There are several conditions a lower-priced device must meet in order to be eligible for Best Buy's price match program.
To begin, the product should be in new condition, sold by Best Buy, as well as one of the many qualified competitors, and it needs to be should be identical in all respects to the device listed by Best Buy. This boils down to the model number, color, and sub-variant. Additionally, the policy does not cover clearance items, refurbished gadgets, open-box deals, or anything sold through a third-party marketplace. For example, if a buyer spots a product listed on Amazon at a lower price than Best Buy, the price match guarantee only works if the seller is Amazon, not a third-party marketplace seller. Best Buy also promises to match its own prices if they drop during your return and exchange window.
The companies that Best Buy considers to be "qualified competitors" are: Abt, Amazon, Apple, B&H Photo Video, BJ's Wholesale Club, BrandsMart USA, Costco, Crutchfield, Dick's Sporting Goods, Home Depot, Lowe's, Menards, Microcenter, Nebraska Furniture Mart, P.C. Richard, RC Willey, Sam's Club, Target, and Walmart. Sadly, if you see an unbelievable deal on eBay for the shiny new Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, Best Buy won't price-match it.
How to avail Best Buy's price match guarantee
If you think you have come across a product that meets all these requirements and it's still more expensive on Best Buy, there are two ways to proceed. If you are at a Best Buy store, you can show an employee proof of the lower price and let them handle the rest. If you're shopping online and spot a lower price from a different retailer, you can request a price match through customer service before placing the order. Shoppers can also call Best Buy directly at 1-888-BEST BUY (1-888-237-8289) to request a price match.
It is pertinent to note that price match requests for Best Buy's online store cannot be handled at an offline Best Buy store. Customers wanting to initiate a price match request at a Best Buy store will need to speak with a Customer Specialist or visit the Customer Service desk for assistance with their price match request. If the service desk is convinced that the lower price is from a listing on a qualified competitor platform, the price match request will be approved.
Besides products listed by marketplace sellers and non-qualifying competitors, Best Buy's price match guarantee does not apply to special daily or hourly sales. Discounted products for sale at any competing platform from the Thursday before Thanksgiving Day through the Monday after Thanksgiving are also excluded from the offer.