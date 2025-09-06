Does Best Buy Price Match? Here's What You Should Know

Best Buy is one of the first consumer electronics retailers that comes to the minds of the average American shopper whenever they are in the mood to buy a new gadget. The company sells a wide array of electronic goods, ranging from TVs and cameras to smartphones and earbuds, often at discounted prices – via 1054 physical stores across the U.S. Best Buy also operates an online store, which is among the most popular e-commerce companies in the U.S. While it has built a solid reputation for being a one-stop shop for gadgets and gizmos, consumers have gotten smarter over the years.

Today's smart shoppers have the resources to scour the internet to ensure that they are getting the best possible deal before committing to a purchase. One of the ways large retailers try to retain consumers and not go to a competitor is to offer a" price-match" guarantee (like Tractor Supply). Among major retailers, Walmart was among the first to start this trend when, in 2011, it introduced a program called Ad-match. Following suit, competitors such as Target and Best Buy entered the fray in 2013, coming up with their own respective price-matching schemes.

While both Walmart and Target have since rolled back their respective price-matching programs, Best Buy continues to offer the same to its consumers. In short, yes, Best Buy still has an active price-matching program. Let's now get into the more interesting bits about the program and explore how it works.