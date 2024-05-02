Best Buy Deal Slashes Pixel 7a Price To $249, But There's A Catch
The Google Pixel 7a used to be an affordable Android phone, but an ongoing Best Buy deal now makes it super affordable. In February, we included the Pixel 7a in our roundup of 10 worthwhile deals on older smartphones that still make sense in 2024. Back then, the phone was available at $374, making it a no-brainer. However, you can save another $125 while purchasing the good old Pixel 7a with this current deal.
Google introduced the Pixel 7a in 2023 as one of the most balanced smartphones on the market. Even though it has been a year, the handset has aged beautifully. At a time when major companies are focusing on adding big-screen models to their lineup, the Pixel 7a is among the only no-compromise compact options. Even in terms of performance, software, and camera quality, Google's budget-friendly Pixel device offers one of the best experiences in its market segment.
$249 is a steal for the Pixel 7a - if you're on Verizon or AT&T
It's the best time to get the Pixel 7a, as its unlocked version is available for $349 at Best Buy, but carriers provide a better discount. If you're willing to activate the phone with Verizon or AT&T, you can get an additional discount of $100, which further reduces the effective price to $249. It's impossible to find a phone that offers better specifications, features, and longevity at $349 (much less at $249, for that matter), making this a steal of a deal.
Buyers get a 6.1-inch OLED screen that produces crisp colors and supports a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the phone runs on the same Tensor G2 SoC (5nm) as the flagship Pixel 7 phones. Besides the 64MP (f/1.9) sensor, the A-series smartphone has a 13MP (f/2.2) ultrawide shooter. It also has a 4,385 mAh battery that supports 18W wired charging (and slower wireless charging). Besides impressive specifications, the smartphone also offers some nifty AI-based features, such as Photo Unblur, Magic Eraser, Pixel Call Assist, and Live Translate.
With the purest form of the Android operating system and a promised upgrade to Android 16, the Pixel 7a should last you a good two to three years — which typically isn't true for any other phone that you can get below $300.