Best Buy Deal Slashes Pixel 7a Price To $249, But There's A Catch

It's the best time to get the Pixel 7a, as its unlocked version is available for $349 at Best Buy, but carriers provide a better discount. If you're willing to activate the phone with Verizon or AT&T, you can get an additional discount of $100, which further reduces the effective price to $249. It's impossible to find a phone that offers better specifications, features, and longevity at $349 (much less at $249, for that matter), making this a steal of a deal.

Buyers get a 6.1-inch OLED screen that produces crisp colors and supports a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the phone runs on the same Tensor G2 SoC (5nm) as the flagship Pixel 7 phones. Besides the 64MP (f/1.9) sensor, the A-series smartphone has a 13MP (f/2.2) ultrawide shooter. It also has a 4,385 mAh battery that supports 18W wired charging (and slower wireless charging). Besides impressive specifications, the smartphone also offers some nifty AI-based features, such as Photo Unblur, Magic Eraser, Pixel Call Assist, and Live Translate.

With the purest form of the Android operating system and a promised upgrade to Android 16, the Pixel 7a should last you a good two to three years — which typically isn't true for any other phone that you can get below $300.