10 Worthwhile Deals On Older Smartphones That Are Still Awesome

Every year, companies release the best smartphones they have ever released, and it's always tempting to spend the money to get them. After all, new phones usually provide faster performance, better photography, and more enticing designs. However, as the metrics climb, so too does the price. Modern smartphones can easily go for well over $1,000, and those new phone prices aren't coming down anytime soon. The yearly refresh cycle means that there are always new phones on the horizon.

That said, just because a new set of phones comes out doesn't mean the prior generation suddenly goes bad. In fact, with the yearly refresh cycle the way that it is, phones are only gaining incremental updates from their predecessors, and you can get largely similar performances by shopping one or two generations back from what's out right now. The benefit of doing so is that you can sometimes get most of the same experience for vastly less money, especially when retailers are trying to get rid of old stock.

As such, it's actually not a bad idea to shop for older phones. You can still find older generation phones on sale in brand-new condition, and there are many great deals on certified refurbished devices that are like new out of the box. Such devices can go for massive discounts from their MSRPs as retailers and OEMs look to sell their older stock to make room for new devices. Don't sleep on these deals, though — they won't be around forever.