Does Tractor Supply Price Match? Here's What You Need To Know
Money is tight these days, so trying to find the best price for all the things you need is of the utmost importance. Naturally, many businesses have accommodated to some extent in hope of keeping as much of their customer base as possible. One way that this has been done is through price matching, which allows customers to find products that are available at different retailers at different prices and receive the lower rate. While some, like Amazon, haven't taken up price matching as a customer possibility, the likes of Tractor Supply have developed its own price match policies.
So long as you find a similar item available from a competing store, you're able to secure the lower price. Of course, it should be noted that there are some limitations. The price has to be valid at the time of the attempted price match, the item being price matched must be in-stock, and there's no rainchecks. The purchase must have been made within 30 days of the attempted price match or it won't be possible.
The retailer being price matched can't be a third-party or marketplace seller, and services like Tractor Supply's Power Plus Plan, delivery services, trailer rentals, and pet washing are ineligible. Special competitor offers — mail-in offers, bundle offers, shipping specials, and the like — and advertising errors won't be considered, either. On top of Tractor Supply's stringent rules, you may have to contend with individual hurdles. Depending on the store you enter, getting a deal could be even more difficult based on the rules of management.
How easy is price matching at Tractor Supply?
Tractor Supply's price matching policy is far from new. Thus, folks online have shared their experiences trying to price match at the store, and revealed how specific stores handle these situations. Unfortunately, it doesn't seem to be a one-size-fits-all process, and individual employee interpretations of the policy can make things difficult. Reddit user u/ArcanaXVII explained that their store limits price matching solely to other brick and mortar retailers.
Meanwhile, u/Cheap-Mycologist850 recalled trying to price match with an Amazon listing — not one from an Amazon Marketplace seller — only for Tractor Supply to deny the price match attempt entirely. Others, such as u/bassman619, noted that if you're a Tractor Supply employee, you can either price match or use your employee discount to save money. Doing both can result in harsh discipline, as u/CoolVeterinarian9440 commented: "It's either employee discount or price matching, no double dipping, you can get fired for doing so, happened in my district a few times."
All in all, Tractor Supply is undoubtedly among the great Harbor Freight substitutes for DIY tools and more, with its price match policy being a great way to save a few dollars. Just know that depending on the location you try to do so at, your ability to get the price you want might be hindered. Still, it doesn't hurt to try.