6 Of The Best Harbor Freight Substitutes If You're Shopping For DIY Tools
DIY projects, whether a complete home renovation or a quick furniture assembly, can be a great way to use your skills while saving money. While DIY projects can vary in complexity, one thing they have in common is that you'll need a collection of tools to get started. From power tools to hand tools to hardware, DIY projects can become more manageable and less time-consuming when you have when you have the right supplies on hand.
This doesn't mean you have to spend a lot of money to purchase your tools. Thanks to stores like Harbor Freight, you can browse an extensive selection of products online and purchase the right tools for your projects at great prices. That said, although Harbor Freight has a rich history that spans decades, it can sometimes help to consider options from other online retailers for your shopping needs. The good news is that from Grainger to Acme Tools and more, there are numerous online stores that sell tools at competitive prices for DIY projects.
Here's a look at some of the best alternatives to Harbor Freight that you can consider purchasing from if you're looking to upgrade or add to your arsenal of tools.
Ace Hardware
If you like the flexibility of browsing through a large selection of tools for your upcoming DIY projects and making these purchases online, you'll want to see what Ace Hardware has to offer. The retailer has more than 5,000 stores across the world, as well as online ordering through its website. While Harbor Freight only stocks products from its in-house brands like Bauer, Hercules, and Chicago Electric, among others, Ace Hardware carries products from several well-known and budget brands, which means you can find products across price ranges. This makes Ace Hardware a great place to look if you need to stock up on tools for your home garage.
So, for instance, if you're looking to buy power tools, you could consider purchasing from brands like Black+Decker or Craftsman if you're looking for comparable prices to Harbor Freight. You can also, however, browse products from well-known brands like DeWalt, Milwaukee, and Makita that you might not find when you shop at Harbor Freight. Like Harbor Freight, Ace Hardware lists detailed product descriptions as well as user scores and reviews for the products on its platform. This helps you pick the right tools by comparing specifications and taking the experiences of past customers into account.
Grainger
One of the largest distributors of industrial supplies and tools, Grainger sells a range of tools that can come in handy for DIY projects. The retailer carries over 1.5 million products from numerous well-known brands, including DeWalt, Milwaukee, Bosch, and Makita, and lists detailed product descriptions and specifications to help you make informed purchase decisions. While Grainger does not list product reviews or ratings, it does have a pretty nifty "compare" option on its website that allows you to add up to five products and compare the key specifications side by side. You can then pick the product that best suits your needs and checkout online or pick it up at a local branch.
Although Grainger's prices may seem like they are on the higher side, the retailer boasts a quick shipping speed. In fact, Grainger claims it offers next-day delivery on most orders. From time to time, Grainger also offers some pretty significant discounts on select items, helping you snag highly-rated products at a good value. Additionally, if you run into any issues, you can rely on Grainger's live-person support by online chat, phone, or in-person at the brand's outlets.
Rural King
While it's best known for carrying agricultural and farming supplies and tools, Rural King has a pretty varied inventory of products, which includes home improvement tools and hardware, automotive tools and accessories, and gardening equipment, to name a few. The retailer, in fact, claims it carries over 100,000 products. So, regardless of the type of DIY project you want to get started on, you're likely to find the tools you need on Rural King.
The retailer carries tools from a range of brands, including Milwaukee, Skil, and Crescent. While prices vary based on the product and brand, Rural King offers "Price Busters," that allow customers to score high-quality products at affordable prices from time to time. Rural King, like Harbor Freight, also lists user ratings and reviews for different products, which is great if you want to compare products based on the independent, unbiased opinions of previous customers and make purchase decisions accordingly. While you can purchase products from Rural King and have them shipped to your residence, you can also opt for an in-store pickup if you're not too far from the retailer's stores, which are spread across 13 states.
Tractor Supply
A leading rural lifestyle retailer, Tractor Supply has stores in 49 states across the country and an easy-to-navigate website and app that supports online ordering. While Tractor Supply, like Rural King, is known for its farming and lifestyle goods, the retailer also offers an extensive selection of home improvement supplies and underrated tools that can come in handy if you're taking on DIY projects.
In terms of the categories of tools that are available on the platform, Rural King has just as many, if not more, options to choose from, compared to Harbor Freight. The retailer, for instance, carries products like drills and drivers, impact wrenches, oscillating and rotary tools, power sanders, grinders, nail guns, power saws, and more. Unlike Harbor Freight, Tractor Supply also carries brands like DeWalt and Makita, which have a reputation for offering quality goods. You can, of course, also access tools from more affordable brands like Greenworks and Porter-Cable, making Tractor Supply a suitable option for budget buyers as well. Additionally, products are sometimes available at discounted prices, helping you score some value-for-money items. While most products have a standard delivery timeline of a few days, Tractor Supply also offers same-day delivery for select products.
Another important perk that Tractor Supply offers its customers is a purchase protection guarantee for either one or two years after your manufacturer's warranty expires. This costs extra, but Tractor Supply will fix, replace, or reimburse you up to $500 if you experience issues with the product you purchased if you have this warranty. While you can ignore this for cheaper products, it's worth getting it for more expensive goods.
Acme Tools
Although Acme Tools had a humble beginning as an electric motor repair shop in 1948, the business expanded and has evolved into one of the largest retailers of tools and equipment. The company offers power tools, hand tools, home improvement and automotive supplies, and hardware, among other things. You're also not limited in terms of brands, given that Acme Tools carries products from Milwaukee, Makita, Bosch, JET, Klein Tools, DeWalt, and more. Prices vary from brand to brand, but Acme Tools runs promotions like discounted pricing on select items and free products with the purchase of certain tools. These deals help you snag solid products at a great value.
Free shipping is offered above $199, and customers can opt for expedited shipping to receive products quickly. This flexibility in terms of shipping speed is great if you're on a strict timeline and need certain tools or hardware to continue working. Given the vast selection of products on the platform, selecting the right tools for your needs can become tricky. To help you make informed decisions, Acme Tools features verified product reviews and ratings for the tools it carries.
The Home Depot
The world's largest home improvement retailer, The Home Depot, has over 2,300 stores across North America and, unsurprisingly, sells a range of tools and supplies for DIY projects. The retailer carries products from various brands, including DeWalt, Milwaukee, and Ryobi, to name a few, and offers pretty significant deals on products.
While the retailer offers budget-friendly tools that are worth adding to your toolbox, you can also choose to rent select tools or purchase used equipment at affordable prices in local Home Depot stores. This works out perfectly for people who may need a specific tool for a one-time project or want to save money on their purchases without having to compromise on quality. If you decide to purchase new, The Home Depot features customer reviews and ratings for products, which you can use to decide if a product does what it claims. The retailer offers a Protection Plan by Allstate that you can pay toward when making a purchase; this plan covers parts and labor in case of a defect or breakdown, offers quicker repairs and replacement, and a range of other perks.