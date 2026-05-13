5 Perks You Didn't Realize Came With Ikea's Free Family Membership
Ikea has been around for over 80 years, and its rewards program has existed for more than half that time. The company's first loyalty program started in the 1950s as the Silverklubben, but it has gone through a few iterations and evolutions over the last three quarters of a century. The most recent iteration is the Ikea Family membership, which launched in the U.S. in 2025. It's free to sign up, and it comes with some decent perks.
The big stuff you get is kind of expected. Ikea's Family membership gives you one point for every dollar you spend. Those points unlock various rewards you can spend your points on, and then that gives you another reason to visit Ikea more often. Ikea also heavily promotes the membership's savings on delivery options and the various special offers you get from the membership. These are all well and good, and if you shop often enough at Ikea, they're worth having.
However, some extra benefits buried in the fine print make the membership even more valuable. Ikea has these readily available on the website, but you may need to browse around a bit to see them all. We've outlined some of them below so you can get a better idea of what the membership gets you outside of good deals on the company's various gadgets and gizmos.
Free workshops and events for members
One of the biggest benefits is a series of workshops you can attend to help fill up an otherwise boring day. Most of these workshops are aimed at kids, so if you need something to do with your kids, this is definitely an option. It's no secret that Ikea has some neat stuff for kids, like little tables and beds and such, but educational experiences is probably something you wouldn't know about unless you really dove into the Ikea Family perks.
The list of workshops varies city by city, and by time of year. In my area of Central Ohio, the local Ikea has two kids' craft nights scheduled for May and June, a few different summer camp events, and a kid-centric cooking club that teaches young children some of the basics. The summer camps include stuff like seed planting, a kitchen tour to sample meatballs, and a scavenger hunt. You can also schedule a visit from an Ikea representative to visit your home and give you some ideas of what kind of furniture would work best in your space.
We checked every available workshop currently available and they're all free. You just have to sign up. Some of the events take place at specific times while others go all day and you sign up for time slots. You'll have to look at your city's Ikea's schedule to see what's available for you.
90-day price protection
Sometimes, when you finally bite the bullet on a purchase, you take it home, set it up, and enjoy it for a little while, only to find out you could've gotten it on sale a few weeks later. It happens to the best of us. Ikea Family members can get refunded the sale amount if the price changes after you buy it. Ikea promises 90 days of price protection for members, to help take the sting out of buying a sweet new kitchen gadget just before it goes on sale.
Per Ikea's FAQ page, all you have to do is make sure to scan your Ikea Family card at checkout. This logs the purchase and the purchase amount, thereby locking in your 90-day price protection. Should the item go on sale within that window, just bring in your receipt and Ikea should refund the difference.
However, there are some limitations. For example, the receipt has to show you scanning your Ikea Family card at the time of purchase because only member purchases are eligible for this perk. Online orders can still get the discount in-store, but it may be easier to call customer service instead. Ikea also notes that this price protection is only for physical products. Things like Ikea's assembly or removal services can't be discounted after the fact.
Find your furniture a new home
Ikea has a buyback and resell program. You may not have heard of it because it's not available at every Ikea location. The idea is pretty simple. You have old furniture hanging around that is still in good condition, but you're ready to get something else. Maybe your child outgrew their bed, or you want to repaint the room and your couch color doesn't work anymore. Regardless, you can take that furniture to Ikea, sell it back to the store, and it will clean it up and resell it to someone else.
The process is as you would expect. You calculate your furniture's value, get an estimate from Ikea, bring it in where it's assessed, Ikea gives you an offer, and you take the offer, which comes in the form of an Ikea refund card that you then take to go buy your new furniture. Then you get the awesome experience of building your own Ikea furniture again. Ikea then takes your items and sells it to other folks looking for a less expensive option.
Here is Ikea's FAQ page for it, where you can find things like locations, more information about how the program works, and what you can expect. This service is only available for Ikea Family and Ikea Business members, so you can't even engage with the program unless you've signed up for a membership.
Access to as-is shopping
In addition to the buyback and resell program, Ikea Family members also get access to Ikea's As-Is selection. This is very similar to open box programs at retailers like Best Buy, GameStop, Pottery Barn, and others, mixed with the B-Stock buying experience of places like Reverb. The short version is that some items come with defects from the factory and can't be sold at full price or an item was used as something like a floor model and also couldn't be sold as a brand-new product. These items are listed "as-is" from Ikea, and you basically get a like-new item at a pretty solid discount.
The As-Is selection varies from store to store, but you can find some solid savings here. For instance, at my local Central Ohio location, you can get this Finmat 10-inch Sauté Pan for $40 off. Ikea is kind enough to list the reason for the discount, and in the case of that pan, it's basically an open box. Some discounts are larger than others. For example, there's a Malm bed frame that is going for 50% off at my local Ikea because the frame has a small scratch on it.
You can browse the As-Is inventory at your local store without a membership, but if you actually want to buy something, you'll be asked to log in with your membership credentials. These are honestly some of the best open box deals we've seen, with some products going for even more than 50% off.
Deals from places other than Ikea
One of the best reasons to get a Costco membership is the ability to get deals and discounts from businesses other than Costco. The Ikea Family membership has a similar benefit, albeit on a smaller scale. The retail giant has a small handful of deals you can get from businesses other than Ikea that appear to rotate periodically. These deals are only available for Ikea Family members, and some of them are pretty decent. Even if it's not a major selling point, it'd still be worth checking the website once a month or so to see what new offers are there.
The current deals at time of writing include a deal on Space boxes, which is a service that sends you a box, you fill it, and then they come, take it, and store it for you. Ikea Family members essentially get their first month for free for each box up to five boxes. Members can also get 25% off of their next purchase of Crocs. Finally, parents can get a free month of Lingokids followed by 15% off of the monthly subscription plan in perpetuity (ostensibly).
Not every deal is a slam dunk for everyone, but you may find something that really fits your fancy a few times a year and get a pretty good deal on it. Since Ikea Family is free, there's no real reason not to at least check these out.