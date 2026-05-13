5 Perks You Didn't Realize Came With Ikea's Free Family Membership

Ikea has been around for over 80 years, and its rewards program has existed for more than half that time. The company's first loyalty program started in the 1950s as the Silverklubben, but it has gone through a few iterations and evolutions over the last three quarters of a century. The most recent iteration is the Ikea Family membership, which launched in the U.S. in 2025. It's free to sign up, and it comes with some decent perks.

The big stuff you get is kind of expected. Ikea's Family membership gives you one point for every dollar you spend. Those points unlock various rewards you can spend your points on, and then that gives you another reason to visit Ikea more often. Ikea also heavily promotes the membership's savings on delivery options and the various special offers you get from the membership. These are all well and good, and if you shop often enough at Ikea, they're worth having.

However, some extra benefits buried in the fine print make the membership even more valuable. Ikea has these readily available on the website, but you may need to browse around a bit to see them all. We've outlined some of them below so you can get a better idea of what the membership gets you outside of good deals on the company's various gadgets and gizmos.