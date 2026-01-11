5 Ikea Kitchen Gadgets And Storage Options You Didn't Realize Existed

Ikea is one of the places you can go to if you have a bare house and want to get everything you need to furnish it from just one place. So, if you have an empty room for a kitchen, you can just use the Ikea design and planner tool to plan everything you want to put into it — from shelves and cabinets to countertops and appliances — before heading to your nearest store.

But while you're used to seeing furniture and other home improvement items right on the Ikea Showroom, you might've missed the small items that the retailer still offers. These could be home improvement products that you'd typically look for elsewhere, like tools and paint, or smart home gadgets that let you control your home via your smartphone. So, we snooped around the Ikea catalog and picked out some Ikea kitchen gadgets that you might not have realized existed.

These tiny to medium-sized items would be useful around the kitchen, especially when you're cooking and preparing food. So, whether you're building or renovating your kitchen and are looking for tools to complete it or just casually browsing around the Ikea store, these are some of the kitchen gadgets you should look at and consider taking home with you.