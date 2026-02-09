Common Mistakes Almost Everyone Makes When Shopping At Ikea

Ikea is one of the most popular furniture and retail brands worldwide, and even though some people love to hate the brand, it's still one of the first shops many think of when they want to buy a new piece of furniture. That's because it's one of the places where you can get affordable, high-quality products that are worth buying. Whether you're furnishing a new home that you just built or renovated, or you're moving into a bare apartment and need some affordable furnishings so that you don't eat and sleep on the floor, one of the first things that you might do is head to a nearby Ikea.

However, Ikea isn't just any big-box store where you can walk in for a few minutes and leave with everything you need. Instead, it's known for its labyrinth-like showroom floor, often with a cafeteria in the middle, where you'll likely spend hours browsing everything it offers. And when you walk out, you'll discover that the sun has already set and you've spent more than you meant to.

This goes to show that one does not simply walk into Ikea. Even if you already have a shopping list of everything that you need, you still need to avoid these mistakes when stepping foot inside the Swedish maze.