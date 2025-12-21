4 Ikea Tech Items You Should Steer Clear Of (According To Reviews)

IKEA is the brand most people think of when they want furniture that's good-looking, decent quality, and relatively affordable. Over the years, however, the store has expanded far beyond furniture. Now you'll find a growing catalog of smart lighting systems, wireless chargers, and a decent selection of tech gadgets. And when you think about it, it makes a lot of sense. If you're already at IKEA outfitting your living room or bedroom, why not grab the tech that goes in those rooms too?

But here's the thing: IKEA's strength has always been furniture, not electronics. And when a company branches out from what it's mainly known for, the results can be hit and miss. Sure, there's a long list of smart home devices you could consider buying, and an even longer list of IKEA tech that users say you'll want for your home office.

Still, a few offerings fall short of what customers expect, especially when IKEA has built such a solid reputation for value. No one likes to waste money or end up disappointed with a purchase. So, here are 4 IKEA tech and tool products that, based on customer feedback and recurring complaints, you might want to skip.