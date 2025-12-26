5 Ikea Finds Worth Buying For Your Garage

The PÄRKLA storage case is quite affordable, as it's available on the Ikea website for just $1.99. However, don't let its low-price fool you, as it's a versatile storage solution for small and light different items. This plastic bag measures 21 3/4 by 19 and a 1/4-inch, and is 7 1/2 inches deep, making it easily fit in Ikea drawers and shelves. But even if you don't have pre-existing Ikea furniture, you can use them to keep your stuff organized and dust free when not in use, as it comes with a zippered plastic flap that secures its contents once closed.

The plastic material can reasonably keep your items protected from the elements, and it's durable enough to handle clothes, blankets, shoes, Christmas decorations, and even small boxes. It won't be able to handle heavy tools with sharp edges, though, so I recommend putting a box inside it if you want to do so. This case also has a small loop at the front, making it easier to slide out of a shelf when you're rummaging through your things. And when it's not in use, you can simply fold the PÄRKLA flat and tuck it away in a drawer, saving you space.

If you want something a bit larger and sturdier, you can also consider the SKUBB storage case. This one is slightly larger but uses the same plastic material with a zipper flap and also comes with a somewhat rigid polypropylene base for support. However, it's a bit more expensive at $9.99 apiece. But whichever storage case you get, these will go well with any of these highly-rated garage storage systems.