5 Ikea Finds Worth Buying For Your Garage
You can always head to Ikea if you're looking for furniture that you can get at a reasonable price. If you have a lot of time to burn and want to walk around some, you can just go to any of their stores and walk around for a few hours to find stuff that you need for your garage. Alternatively, you can use its own design and planning tool to get an idea of the pieces that will fit your needs and space.
But if you don't know where to start or are just looking around for things that can help you fix up your garage, then these are some Ikea finds that are worth buying to help keep your things organized. We'll arrange these items from the most affordable to the most expensive, so you'll have an option no matter what your budget is. I also have all these items in my home (except for one that is not available in the U.S., so I substituted something similar) and use them daily, so I guarantee that all our recommendations are useful for organizing your things.
PÄRKLA storage case
The PÄRKLA storage case is quite affordable, as it's available on the Ikea website for just $1.99. However, don't let its low-price fool you, as it's a versatile storage solution for small and light different items. This plastic bag measures 21 3/4 by 19 and a 1/4-inch, and is 7 1/2 inches deep, making it easily fit in Ikea drawers and shelves. But even if you don't have pre-existing Ikea furniture, you can use them to keep your stuff organized and dust free when not in use, as it comes with a zippered plastic flap that secures its contents once closed.
The plastic material can reasonably keep your items protected from the elements, and it's durable enough to handle clothes, blankets, shoes, Christmas decorations, and even small boxes. It won't be able to handle heavy tools with sharp edges, though, so I recommend putting a box inside it if you want to do so. This case also has a small loop at the front, making it easier to slide out of a shelf when you're rummaging through your things. And when it's not in use, you can simply fold the PÄRKLA flat and tuck it away in a drawer, saving you space.
If you want something a bit larger and sturdier, you can also consider the SKUBB storage case. This one is slightly larger but uses the same plastic material with a zipper flap and also comes with a somewhat rigid polypropylene base for support. However, it's a bit more expensive at $9.99 apiece. But whichever storage case you get, these will go well with any of these highly-rated garage storage systems.
NISSAFORS utility cart
It's good to have a place for all your tools when they're not in use. But when you're working around your house, and you don't have a specific place where you can put them down when you're using them, you'll end up with a lot of clutter around your workspace. This makes it easier to misplace things and could even cause an accident if you're not careful. Because of this, I recommend getting a utility cart like the $29.99 NISSAFORS.
This three-tier trolley is easy to wheel around your workspace, ensuring that you'll have your favorite mini tools always within reach. You can place items on it, like screws, nails, and hooks, so you don't have to worry about losing them. I just recommend adding a plastic or carton cover on the top level, as tiny parts could fall through the mesh shelf. It also has two handles at the top, making it easier to carry if you need to take it up a flight of stairs. I loved this particular cart so much that I bought three for my house.
If you want something a bit more stylish, you can pick the RÅSKOG instead. This one cost $39.99, but has deeper walls on all levels, allowing you to keep taller items securely or stack smaller ones without worrying about them falling off. It also does away with the handles at the top and columns at the corners, making each level so much easier to access.
TOLKNING bench with storage
I actually want to recommend the MACKAPÄR storage bench with sliding doors, which lets you keep shoes and other items in a breathable space while also serving as a seat for two people. But because it's not available in the U.S., the next best option is the TOLKNING bench with storage. It measures 47 1/2 by 14 /12 inches and is 17 and 3/4-inch tall, making it easy for two people to sit on as they take a break from working in the garage.
When you lift its lid, the interior storage area is about 14 inches deep, allowing you to keep some of the best-selling tool sets from Amazon and other smaller hand and power tools inside it. This makes it perfect for keeping your garage clean, allowing you to keep your stuff out of sight when not in use while remaining easy to access —just be sure to not stack items on top of it, or else you won't be able to open it.
KALLHÄLL gateleg table with storage
Tables are useful to have in a garage, especially if you like doing light and small DIY projects. However, they can also take up a lot of space and could make it harder for you to park your car, especially if you have a smaller space. That's why I recommend the KALLHÄLL gateleg table if you're looking for something you can easily set up for working and then folds away neatly when not in use.
Note that this is not as heavy-duty as Home Depot workbenches and tables for DIYers, but it should be good enough if you need something for 3D printing, tinkering with electronics, model building, sewing, and other less demanding hobbies. It comes with storage that's big enough to accommodate four folding chairs, and there's even space underneath for placing an extension cord if you need to power multiple devices. It also has small pockets under the table, giving you a place to keep a rubber mat and other accessories you might need when the desk is folded.
The KALLHÄLL measures 57 1/8 by 38 5/8 of an inch when both sides are opened. If you just choose to open one part of the desk, it would be 35 inches in length, but if you completely fold it, it would only 14 5/8 of an inch long. This small desk costs $249.99 and is the perfect option for those that do not have much space in their garage.
BESTÅ wall-mounted cabinet
Building a shelf is one small woodworking project that's great for beginners, but if you have a lot of stuff in your garage and want to free up some floor space, I recommend getting a wall-mounted cabinet like the BESTÅ. This sturdy solution is relatively easy to build and comes with wall rails for easy mounting. One cabinet is divided into three spaces, with each one measuring 14 1/8 by 22 by 25 and a 1/4-inch. It comes with three shelves to customize the storage space as needed, and you can even order more if you plan to store smaller items in it.
If you don't need that much space, you can also get the smaller BESTÅ TV unit, which essentially measures the same as the larger wall-mounted cabinet, but is shorter at just 15 inches tall. If you don't want to mount it, you can also keep it on the floor and use the top as a bench for keeping items you frequently use.
The BESTÅ comes in 31 different color schemes, ensuring that you can get one that will fit the look of your garage. It's also quite expensive, starting at $330 for the larger cabinet and $225 for the smaller TV unit. However, it's a good investment as it will keep the things you need to store off the floor and hanging on your walls. Not only will it give you more space to move around your car, but it will also make it easier to organize your things and help keep everything in the right place.