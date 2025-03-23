5 Of The Highest-Rated Garage Storage Systems You Can Buy
If you have a garage, you no doubt know that they can be an absolute blessing for a car when the weather is foul. That's particularly true in the winter months when snow is a regular occurrence. Though they're great for keeping the snow off your car, garages typically also double as storage spaces in most households, with homeowners packing everything from bikes and must-have tools from Home Depot to sports gear and random holiday decorations inside. Some folks even use their garage as an auto workshop complete with a car lift.
Of course, given the myriad of uses that people have for their garages, it's easy, if not just inevitable that the spaces get cluttered with random gear strewn about here and there. If your garage is in a general state of chaos, and you're plotting a clean up, you're no doubt contemplating various storage options to help get things organized and keep them that way.
While easy options like wall hooks are a good place to start, outfitting your garage with an array of shelves, cabinets, and drawers is, perhaps, the better way to a tidier space. Before you go all-in on a full storage system, you'll want to consider obvious things like how much space you have for such items, and what storage vessels you need in your system. Here's a look at a few garage storage systems that provide all the space-saving compartments you need, and have also earned solid ratings from real-world users. A more in-depth explanation of how we selected these systems can be found at the end of this list.
The Bror is a garage favorite for IKEA Nation
Raise your hand if you're surprised that IKEA has a product on this list. Yeah, we weren't too surprised either. The company has, after all, been providing space saving furniture and storage options to homeowners the world over for several decades now. Garage storage is, however, not what the brand is primarily known for, so even if we weren't shocked that IKEA's Bror storage system existed, we admittedly did not know that it did.
Nonetheless, IKEA's Bror Combo Storage unit cuts an imposing frame on the wall, with the unit consisting of two tall cabinets, and a pair of four-drawer work benches fit with pine plywood tops. That combination makes for a functional addition to any garage workspace, with the table tops offering plenty of room to tinker along on your DIY projects, while the drawers and cabinets offer storage space galore.
Functionality aside, Bror should be pretty darn tough to boot, as the cabinets and drawers are largely manufactured from galvanized steel. You'll want to do some measuring to ensure you've got enough wall space for Bror, however, as it measures 133 7/8 inches across, is 15 3/4 inches deep, and 75 1/4 inches tall. This combo system is hardly cheap either, with IKEA currently selling Bror for $996. As of this writing, customers seem to be enjoying all that Bror provides, though, as it boasts a five-star rating in IKEA's online outlet, with one reviewer praising it for being sleek, sturdy, and easy to assemble.
You can pick up a Prepac Elite cabinet system at Home Depot
As it stands, two cabinets and eight drawers may not be enough for some to properly declutter. If that's the case for you and your space, there are plenty of bigger storage options to choose from, including the Prepac Elite Cabinet System, which is currently being sold through Home Depot for $1,146.82.
For that price, you get some pretty solid bang for the old buck, as the system includes eight multi-sized cabinets, two of which come with durable melamine counter tops to provide a spacious workbench surface in the center of the array. The cabinets in this system also come with stylish, brushed nickel handles and six-way European-style hinges. While some may be bummed to learn that the Elite cabinets are made of composite wood with MDF backers instead of a more sturdy metal, it's worth noting they should be lighter than their counterparts, and thus easier to move around in your garage should the need arise.
Just FYI — if the "Made in the USA" tag is important to you, these cabinets are also manufactured in the states, and they come with a 5-year parts warranty to boot. This system currently boasts a 4.9 stars out of five rating in Home Depot online storefront, where customers have praised the system for its sleek looks and for being relatively easy to assemble — though, one person did complain that the instructions were difficult to follow.
Customers are raving about the NewAge storage system
If there's one other drawback to the Prepac Elite setup, it's that it consists only of cabinets with shelves and not a single drawer. According to customers, those who do need at least a few drawers in their garage storage array should take a look at NewAge Products' Bold Series Storage System, which is selling on Amazon for $1,599 and comes with a 4.7 rating.
As for the "Bold" assertion in the NewAge system's name, it's largely reflective of the color, as the cabinets and drawers come donned in a flashy red surface that ensures they will seriously jazz up any garage lucky enough to contain them. The look of this storage system is not lost on users, with many of its five-star fans gushing over the style. There are, of course, many others who gush over its toughness, as the seven-piece system is made of durable stainless steel. However, a couple of unsatisfied customers noted the steel could be problematic in shipping, as their products arrived with dented or otherwise damaged pieces. So, that may be worth considering.
If you're comfortable with the risk, there are far more positive reviews that appreciate the system's mix of tall and small cabinets, as well as the included steel worktop (Bamboo is also available) that sits atop the smaller cabinet and drawer in the middle. Many also love that the four-drawer storage is on wheels, meaning you can roll it out and saddle up on a stool when you want to use the table top as a workbench.
HPDMC is a five-star fixture that will meet almost any garage storage needs
Here's an option for those looking for a mix of toughness, storage capacity, and style. This is the biggest storage system on this list, and with a $1,999 price tag on Amazon, the HPDMC Nine-Piece Cabinet System it's also the most expensive. But it's a veritable showpiece for folks who've got both the garage space to hold it, and the money to invest.
This nine-piece set offers one extra low cabinet and high cabinet over the NewAge. The HPDMC also features lockable cabinets and drawers that are made of moisture and corrosion averse rolled steel, and the low four-drawer case also has wheels that allow you to roll it elsewhere when you need to sit at the wood-top workbench. One potential deal-maker for many may be the inclusion of a pegboard backer that allows users to hang some of their most essential tools directly over the workbench for easy access.
If you're wondering about customer satisfaction, the HPDMC Cabinet System has a perfect 5-star rating on Amazon, with reviewers noting it's as sturdy as it is attractive, further claiming that, despite its size, the system is also pretty easy to assemble. Perhaps more importantly, there are no complaints that the steel arrived damaged from shipping. That being said, we should note that only five customers have actually rated the setup on Amazon, so make of that what you will.
You can also build your own storage system piecemeal
Instead of just buying the packaged product, it might be wiser to go piecemeal and build your own storage system. There's a lot to be said for taking that approach, as it will likely save you some coin and also ensure you don't buy more storage than you need, as viable garage space tends to be pretty limited. In any case, if you are going piecemeal, Amazon is a good place to look, as the online retailer offers a vast array of options from wall-mounted and stand up shelves to cabinets, drawers, rolling workstations, and even overhead storage systems.
If shelves are top of your list, PrimeZone's Heavy Duty Rolling Shelves come highly recommended with a 4.8 stars out of five customer rating. Most of the reviewers note they are tough, easy to assemble, and love that they come with lockable wheels. At a list price of $189 each, you can also pick up two or three without hurting the wallet too much. Ditto for Fesbos' Heavy Duty Metal Cabinets, which are lockable, rollable, and priced at $169 each. They've also got a five-star rating from customers who love the rolling feature.
If you're not looking to sacrifice floor space in your garage, you could also opt to go up with your storage and buy ceiling-mounted storage racks like those made by Fleximount. You will, of course, need to ensure your garage's ceiling can support the weight before trying these out. Still, with a 4.7 rating from customers, satisfaction seems likely enough even if some users felt the installation was tricky.
How we got here
In assembling this list, we sought to provide a comprehensive look at some of the garage storage options available to consumers. In doing so, we paid particular attention to those products that were well-reviewed by actual users and sought to feature their real-world insights along the way. We did, however, also consider other factors such as price, overall quality, and market availability in making our selections.
While we at SlashGear believe this list to be a good look at some of the best options currently on the market by those standards, it should by no means be considered the end-all-be-all assemblage of garage storage systems. As always, we heartily encourage you to do your own research on the subject and find the right product to meet your specific needs.